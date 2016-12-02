By KWAMCHETSI MAKOKHA

Do not, for a moment, believe the opposition’s quailing impotent when its leaders are challenged to state what development they have delivered for ordinary Kenyans these past four years.

Although President Uhuru Kenyatta, who threw down the gauntlet this week, is the one that took the oath of office and formed government after the 2013 elections, all the power has actually been residing with the opposition.

Every time the President has been tricked into shaking hands with The Witchdoctor of Kenyan politics, sharing a podium with him or even breathing the same air, he has felt power seeping out of him.

The Witchdoctor has been stealing power from the Jubilee government through osmosis by palming the President, hugging him and keeping him within sniffing distance at funerals, memorial services and other ritualistic places where the spirits of the dead are hard at work.

All the while, The Witchdoctor is grinning evilly with satiation.

Even before the spiritual power-grab, The Witchdoctor had a political head start — some 141 out of 349 members of the National Assembly belong to the opposition coalition.

In the Senate, 29 out of 67 members swear allegiance to him.

Out of the 47 counties, 23 are controlled by opposition governors and of the 2,526 members of the county assemblies, 1,432 are opposition.

With at least 1,625 opposition people drawing fat government salaries ranging between Sh300,000 and Sh1 million each month, you would expect them to make large public donations every weekend in churches, schools, and other places where development is required.

TOTAL FAILURE

Instead, all they do is whine about how the government is failing, in the process exposing the country’s soft underbelly to foreigners we should be conning together.

Drunk with power, the opposition not only forced the President to dismiss his able security minister in the wake of recurrent terrorist attack but also planted their man, Maj-Gen Joseph Nkaissery, in the position of Cabinet Secretary for the Coordination of National Government and Interior.

It has scalped six ministers in one year, and blocked eight clauses in the Security Laws Amendment Act, 2015, from becoming law through court action.

They have not lost a single by-election.

Not only did the opposition save one of its senators from being barred from electoral politics for treating voters, it also sent the entire Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission packing.

Then they say they have no power to develop Kenya.

If the opposition wanted to develop Kenya, it would have built the stadiums promised by Jubilee coalition, seeing that it has so many idle youth at its disposal who are available for riots and public demonstrations.

The opposition has refused to use its militias — such as the Men in Black — to arrest the corrupt and march them to kangaroo courts for summary trial and sentencing.

Instead, its leaders are busy spreading propaganda like a bad disease.

They use their political muscle for sabotage rather than digging trenches and building toilets.

SAME CLOTH

Numerous times, the Jubilee administration has deliberately created dodgy policies or poorly executed good ones in an attempt to provoke the evil genius in the opposition to react with better proposals, but each time, it never rises to the occasion.

Such is the opposition’s habit of failure that it regularly squanders every opportunity to provide alternatives to bad government policy and programmes.

For the past three years, the Jubilee administration has been creating problems with the economy, corruption, youth unemployment, agriculture, health and the occasional security scare in the vain hope that the opposition will rise to the occasion, to no avail.

One has got to question their patriotism.