By MACHARIA GAITHO

Many will be waiting with bated breath as opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday announces his next course of action.

The former National Super Alliance candidate, who suffered his fourth presidential election defeat in a period spanning 20 years, is understandably disappointed after failing to dislodge President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.

His angry supporters have reacted in the way they know best, but their protests have met a deadly police response, with claims of excessive use of force and a rising death toll drawing accusations of a targeted pogrom.

DEMONSTRATIONS

It is a highly charged and volatile situation the country finds itself in.

It will not be solved by violent demonstrations, or by police brutality.

Solutions will not be found in the usual peace calls by religious groups, the business community, and various self-appointed groups of elders who simply want to preserve the status quo.

We don’t need the ‘accept-and-move-on’ mantra by which we pressure victims of injustice to accept their fate.

JUSTICE

Where there is grave injustice, the only remedy is justice.

But first, of course, it must be established that there, indeed, was a travesty of justice.

That is why Mr Odinga today has an opportunity to persuade sceptics that he was yet again robbed of electoral victory.

He must table solid proof, not unsupported allegations and falsehoods.

SUPREME COURT

After making that information public, the next option can only be for Mr Odinga to move to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the presidential election results announced by the Returning Officer, IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati.

That should be simple enough if he, indeed, has the strength of conviction that the election was rigged, and more importantly the information to convince the seven men and women in medieval robes and horsehair wigs.

Of course, Mr Odinga can decide that he is not interested in proving his case in court, and ultimately in seeking justice in a fresh presidential election.

CONCEDE

In the early stages of the dispute, Mr Odinga’s spokesmen did assert that going to court was not an option under consideration.

It stands to reason, then, that any evidence presented outside the courtroom would be a mere academic exercise, even though it would still be useful if it gives him the moral victory, and deprives President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto the legitimacy they need to govern for a second term.

There are still more options. One is taking the strategic retreat of a gracious concession, and urging his restless followers to remember that “he who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day”.

CONSTITUTION

Mr Odinga could also decide to go for broke, and mount civil action to intensify pressure on the Jubilee administration.

That is his right. Our wonderful Constitution guaranteed us the inalienable rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association.

All we have to remember is that the right to picket comes with prohibition against violence, looting, arson, destruction of property, and obstruction of others going about their business.

In the run-up to the elections, Nasa and civil society allies secured important victories in court that further sealed rigging loopholes.

VOTES

So alarmed was Jubilee that it started applying extra-judicial pressure on the Judiciary in a fashion not witnessed since the days of one-party dictatorship.

All election contenders actually owe Nasa for the diligence it applied in pushing through very tight safeguards against rigging.

If the campaign applied the same diligence in ‘guarding the vote’, it should have in its possession copies of the signed election count result slips from some 40,000-plus polling stations, and 290 constituency tallying centres.

That would be the only data useful to challenging the allegedly manipulated records in the IEBC system.

POLICE OFFICERS

In the meantime, it must be clear that violence is totally unacceptable.

Mr Odinga’s supporters have the right to protest, peacefully.

The police have a duty and obligation to protect peaceful demonstrators, just as they would those celebrating Jubilee’s victory.

Security officers must be even-handed in their approach.

VIOLENCE

All reports of police killings, torture and brutality must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible up the command chain held to account.