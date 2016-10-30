By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

Political office, at both the national and local levels, has been badly battered in recent years and it will take very concerted efforts to restore the requisite confidence and dignity that it deserves in Kenya.

In the past, political office was not just respected; it was revered.

It was the preserve of men and women who were ready to sacrifice themselves for freedom, good governance, and a progressive society.

Recall and profile the lives of our first-generation national and local leaders.

This is the team that ushered in independence and went on to champion the domestication of our national policies and laws.

This is the lot that provided leadership to the then county councils, which drove development at the local level.

These politicians were motivated by the call to serve and the desire to demonstrate that Kenyans could be free and successfully govern themselves.

Many of them never became wealthy, but they earned honour and respect.

In many parts of the country, their lineages continue to wear their surnames like badges of honour.

This is what leadership should be — a commitment to serve society, to improve the lives of citizens— not a strategic career job for self-actualisation and glorification.

When he was leader of the official opposition, Mr Mwai Kibaki once criticised the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya when its officials insisted that the organisation was apolitical.

Mr Kibaki lectured them on the folly of imagining that they could remain apolitical and made all of us who were present at the function to appreciate the role of politics in independent states, that politics determines how a nation is governed, the freedoms and welfare of its citizens, and the distribution of resources.

Mr Kibaki lamented that it was a shame that professionals in Kenya took a backseat in politics yet it is what determined their future and that of their careers.

He explained that it influences the distribution of services and resources to the citizens, be it roads, water, electricity, drugs in hospitals, and the allocation of development budgets.

He threw in comparative statistics of the number of professionals sitting in the parliaments of some Scandinavian countries at the time.

WHY RUN FOR OFFICE?

His words were not in vain. Members took this in their stride and some in the surveying profession have worked their way into Parliament, where some have served commendably, and even in county assemblies.

However, the problem with political office has also grown.

The salaries and allowances associated with these positions seem to attract the kind of leaders Mr Kibaki never had in mind when he urged professionals to join politics.

Around the country, all manner of people are positioning themselves for political office solely for the “good cash” and privilege associated with it.

So we now have hoards of professionals in various disciplines striving to become members of Parliament or county assemblies, not to serve, but for the privilege and visibility of those positions.

Having professional candidates is a good thing because it provides the electorate with a wider spectrum of choice of candidates.

Political office is a serious and life-changing engagement that goes with immense public demand and pressure for time and resources.

Politicians are subsumed by the demands and dynamics of public space.

Those queuing for election must, therefore, carefully evaluate their options to be sure that they have better reasons for seeking office than the money that comes with it.

They should first be sure that they can cope with the demands of the positions they seek and can effectively navigate the transition into and out of politics.

If one feels compelled to serve through political office and has the determination to confront the challenges, then they have good reason to proceed.

However, those only driven by perceptions of “good cash” must pause to reconsider because there are many ways of serving society, and many ways of making money outside political leadership.