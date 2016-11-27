By PHILIP GICHANA

According to World Health Organization, tobacco smoking is currently associated with five million deaths worldwide and, according to estimates, will probably kill eight million people a year between now and 2030 and one billion over the course of the 21st century.

Further statistics indicate that men smoke nearly five times as much as women, though the prevalence rates vary with countries.

In developed countries the difference in smoking rates between men and women is almost negligible but the trend is worrying in developing countries such as Kenya, with the gap between prevalence rates between men and women smoking shrinking.

It is estimated that 79 men and 39 women die every week in Kenya due to tobacco-related illness.

Globally, women have been recognised as a powerful force for growth and development through their contribution to the economy as workers, entrepreneurs, and the welfare role they play in their families.

In 2014, women represented 46 per cent of the labour force.

Women could increase their income globally by up to 76 per cent if the employment participation and the wage gaps between women and men were closed.

'COOL' ACTIVITY

The gains to economic development, both at household and national level, that women could potentially bring are threatened by the increasing smoking rates among this group, which make them vulnerable to a myriad health problems associated with tobacco use.

A former director-general of the WHO once said that there can be no complacency about the lower level of tobacco use among women since it did not reflect health awareness, but rather social traditions and women’s low economic resources.

The relatively slower rise of smoking among women in comparison with men has been attributed to social disapproval of women who smoke and to women’s lower social and economic status.

Women smokers were once considered deviant and most smoked in hiding.

Lately, trends have changed, courtesy of women’s empowerment through education, globalisation, and media exposure, which have fuelled cultural dynamics that portray women smokers as “cool”.

The rise of smoking among women has been attributed to not just social factors and women’s increasing economic resources, but also to the tobacco industry’s strategic marketing of cigarettes and tobacco-related products to women as a symbol of emancipation.

The industry is capitalising on societal changes to target women, or example linking smoking to women’s rights and gender equality, glamour, sociability, enjoyment, success, and slimness.

DEFEATING EVIL

They use various strategies to promote the social acceptability of smoking in women, including product development, packs that are more appealing to women, involvement in social responsibility programmes, and popular media.

This explains the increasing cases of women smoking in order to lose or control weight, yet healthy diet and exercise are more efficient, healthy, and less harmful ways to weight control.

To reverse the trend, there is a need for evidence-based interventions, as spelt out in the Framework Convention for Tobacco Control.

Emphasis should be placed on policies aimed at preventing the targeting of women, including bans on all forms of tobacco advertising and promotion.

Newer products being introduced in the market, such as shisha and electronic cigarettes, should be investigated and regulated.

There is a need for awareness among women on the dangers of tobacco and their vulnerability to it.

Finally, the Tobacco Control Regulations 2014, should be adopted and implemented.