By MAGESHA NGWIRI

Many Kenyans are probably being taken for a ride and they are swallowing the lie with great relish.

Why is it that many people are beginning to feel that the Cord coalition has settled on a flag-bearer, but for strategic reasons, won’t reveal the name?

Should that be the case, then some people in the ruling party are living in a fool’s paradise.

One reason why I am convinced that something is afoot is the amount of noise from the mouths of every Principal in the Cord coalition; they are all demanding the crown, arguing they are best suited to face Jubilee.

I am not a strong believer in coincidences, nor do I reject conspiracy theories off-hand.

In fact, I think the Cord supremos are united in a major confidence trick to ensure Jubilee strategists lose focus and scatter their efforts.

This is because all these declarations of intent are beginning to sound like well-orchestrated efforts at misdirection, with the eventual aim of shocking the establishment at a time when Jubilee is convinced the three Cord principals can never read from the same script.

That way, the fallout from disenchanted Ford-Kenya, Wiper — and even Amani — followers will be minimal and the shock for Jubilee crippling.

Misdirection is an art in which the subject is distracted to concentrate in one direction while the real action is taking place in another.

It is particularly useful in spycraft and war, and in this case, the constant harping on mega corruption against Jubilee has been a very successful weapon.

BIGWIGS

The other reason why I am convinced that all is not as it appears is that nobody, except ODM, has the numbers to worry Jubilee.

ODM is a national party with a countrywide reach.

Nobody can really say that Mr Kalonzo Musyoka or Mr Moses Wetang’ula can make such claims.

As a result, it is sometimes laughable to hear these two gentlemen tell Mr Odinga to support their presidential bids.

Maybe some dreams come true and if Raila tells his people to vote in a certain way, the Wiper or Ford-K leaders could stand a chance.

But realistically, can Raila play king-maker again even if he wanted to?

That is highly doubtful. The only conceivable result would be that his supporters in Nyanza, Western and Coast would simply stay away from the ballot box.

All this may sound like second-guessing.

In fact, every party leader in the Cord coalition believes that only he can make headway against the “tyranny of numbers” if only his co-principals co-operated.

But let’s look at the issue dispassionately. Mr Wetang’ula is not a towering giant in Luhya politics.

By last count, four other gentlemen from the Western region had indicated a desire to gun for the presidency.

Even if what they say is sheer bravado, this number is too high.

Take Mr Musalia Mudavadi, for instance.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

He seems intent on cobbling together a super-alliance which, should it materialise, would scare the living daylights out of Jubilee.

Why nobody on the Opposition can see this logic is beyond comprehension, but maybe they are suspicious of his intent, as they probably view this new-fangled alliance, as his intended vehicle for ascendancy.

In that case, of course, the idea will be still-born. Great logic and politics do not always mix.

As for Mr Musyoka, his former house is not in order, with the likes of the intrepid Alfred Mutua spinning off to form his own outfit and taking with him a high number of rebels.

And with his main backer, Senator Johnson Muthama, being suspected of having made up his mind that Raila is the man, the former Vice-President is on rather shaky ground.

Things are becoming very exciting on the political front and they can only become hotter as time goes by.

Definitely, something is cooking in the Cord pot and someone is keeping a very tight lid on it.

If things don’t work out as I have predicted, I will be more than willing to eat humble crow.

But if this is the game-plan and it works, then Jubilee will have the shortest stint in power in Kenya’s history.