By DOMINIC WAMUGUNDA

Last week, there was a story about a journalist who had succeeded in buying a bag of maize, or one such category of food, that had originally been meant to be distributed free to Kenyans who are starving.

The bag was clearly marked “Not for Sale” but he was able to buy it because some corrupt administrator had colluded with unscrupulous businessmen. What was meant to give hope to the hungry was being sold in the open market.

This disclosure came almost around the same time as matters of billions of money lost at the Health ministry were being revealed. Parliament was also revisiting the matter of lost NYS money. These issues are mind-boggling to say the very least.

Three things come to my mind. First and foremost is the question of hunger. There is no way a hungry population can be a productive one.

The most critical mandate of any responsible government is to ensure food security for all its citizens. This is probably even more important than the provision of security.

Images of dead or dying animals and starving human beings are an indication something has not been done right somewhere. If, in the face of such starvation, people can collude to sell food meant for the hungry, then our collective moral fibre is truly in question.

TRADING IN FOODSTUFFS

Did anyone bother to find out which administrator was responsible for this scam and which businessman was trading in foodstuffs meant to be given free to starving Kenyans?

It is quite possible that, in the usual Kenyan style, that matter was just left to die a natural death. The notion of this “Kenyan” style is what brings me to the second issue.

Will there ever be a time when our nation will truly be corruption free. As one walks into public institutions, one comes across a board proclaiming: “This is a corruption free zone” or “You are entering a corruption free zone”.

Do those of us who work in these institutions really believe in these statements about our working environment? A lot more needs to be done.

A third issue that crosses my mind is the question of information flow. Could it be that the more information some people have about the evil that is being committed, the more they come alive to the things they also can do?

Mahatma Gandhi described seven blunders of the world that lead to violence. The first one is: “Wealth without work”.