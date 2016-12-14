By CHARLES ONYANGO-OBBO

More by this Author

It is no secret, with the layoffs of recent months, that the Kenyan media are going through a rough patch.

The market has shrunk by between 15 per cent and 20 per cent from this time last year, some industry insiders say.

The situation is not as bad as in the West, where digital media and the internet have whacked traditional media, but Africa too has been hit. In South Africa, some prestigious publications have shrivelled by up to 35 per cent in the past two years alone.

Nigeria has been even worse hit, given the sharp economic slowdown that came with the slump in oil prices and the dizzying slide of the country’s currency, the naira.

The flagship title of a Nigerian friend that early in 2015 published a fat 120-page weekend edition has shrunk to 48 pages on a good day!

However, it is simplistic to blame it all on digital media. There have also been some social-economic shifts. Consider The People newspaper that became a free sheet two years ago, making money from advertising, not cover price.

When I recently spoke to the chiefs at its publishing company, Mediamax Network, they told me they had reached a sweet distribution of 140,000.

What this means is that at this rate, by the middle of next year The People easily could be Kenya’s highest circulating newspaper, then the bets will be off.

You might say from this that the trend is toward free and light reads, that readers have become “shallow”. However, one of the papers enjoying a good run in Kenya is not the cheapest or light reading at all — it is the Nation Media Group-published Business Daily.

So, where is the problem, then? These things are not an exact science, and we are in a very volatile period, so wise people should be cautious about answering that with certainty.

One area to look at could be the media’s near-obsession with horse race partisan politics. There is really little difference between front pages and lead items on TV when it comes to the beef between Jubilee and Cord today than there was this time two years ago.

The media, then, have become a one-trick pony. Now, people will pay to see a one-trick, but more will certainly pay to see one with three tricks.

And you can never know, as the popularity of NTV Wild, the wildlife programme showed. There had always been the view that wildlife “is a mzungu thing”. Apparently it is not.

Moving away from one trick is risky, but it allows you to catch the shifts.

For example, some years ago, beverages were the most precious source of advertising in media. Then it was the telcos (Safaricom, Airtel etc). Then it was education (especially the universities).

Today, it is sports betting, according to media analysts who crunch these numbers.

This suggests that at each point, the advertising spend indicated the level of public interest and engagement and a shift. The media did not really follow them.

Sports betting is controversial and I hate it. But if it is legal, then the media are faced with what their American peers have confronted.

In 2012 Colorado became the first state in the US to legalise marijuana. The Denver Post, one of the biggest newspapers in Colorado, opposed the legalisation.

But then it saw that dramatic changes had happened in the Colorado society and state economy because of marijuana, so it did something “crazy”. It appointed a marijuana editor. Other media in the US made jokes about how it had appointed a “pot editor”.

He set up a website, The Cannabist, dedicated to weed. You can Google it or watch the documentary on it, Rolling Papers, on Netflix.

It reviews weed, covers its economics, deaths from overdosing, cannabis-infused foods, name it. Weed plants grow in the office of The Cannabist, and all sorts of mind-altering stuff go on around them.

As other publications closed, the Denver Post has thrived because pot is big.

Sports gambling might not be Kenya’s game changer. Urbanisation, the revolution in family, and climate change are bigger issues, but if SportPesa can sponsor a Premier League in England and sports betting is the biggest advertiser, I certainly would like to know what it means.

I want it more than I do the exchange between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga last night.