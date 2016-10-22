By DOMINIC WAMUGUNDA

My feeling is that the President is spot-on with regard to matters of corruption. The governance summit he held at State House on October 18 was long overdue.

His comment in Machakos on Mashujaa Day about freeing space in prisons so that those who steal from Kenyans are locked up is welcome. One hopes that this does not remain just mere rhetoric but that those in government who are involved in this process will take the cue and do what must be done.

At the summit, the President wondered whether he was expected to take those involved in corruption to Uhuru Park and execute them.

One would understand the temptation to think in that direction given the mindset of impunity that has come to characterise some public officers.

An experience in Ghana whereby people who had stolen public resources were executed comes to mind.

That argument between a matatu driver, the Inspector-General of Police and the man from IPOA at that Summit was quite telling.

It is common knowledge that many of our police officers take bribes in order to do that which they ought to do. The IG would have liked to arrest the matatu driver for giving bribes.

His deputy in charge of criminal investigations argues that bribery is two way and so the police should not be blamed alone. Does the fact that it is two way make it right?

EVIL OF CORRUPTION

These details notwithstanding, the bitter truth is that this conversation on corruption must be kept alive.

More activities should be organised so that Kenyans are kept posted on the evil of corruption.

Do not forget, Mr President, that for most Kenyans, bribing a police officer, a land registrar or any other public officer is the way to do business. It is a mindset that is deeply ingrained in our worldview.

Government is seen as a gain for those who are in it. Isn’t this the reason people will organise to kill others if they see them as the stumbling block between them and belonging to the ruling elite?

One thing that must be demanded of public officers is that, as soon as one is named in a corruption scandal, they must step aside.

Mr President, your hands may be tied in some areas. I am sure, however, that you can demand that your appointees step aside if they are named.