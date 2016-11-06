By MARK EVANS ONDARI

For many Kenyans, the General Election is an addictive concoction of madness, sleaze, and sometimes death that we get to swallow every five years.

You can tell we are due for another dose again soon: the election fever is predictably high, and soaring by the day.

Consequently, political maggots are creeping out of the woodwork by their thousands.

However, for some of us, this is a season when we sink deeper into hopeless cynicism.

And justifiably so. Let us take a step back to understand why.

On the morning of December 27, 2002, I set my alarm for 4am to give me enough time walk to my polling station at Nairobi Primary School before 6am.

The 2002 elections were exhilarating like no other that I had witnessed: Daniel arap Moi’s 24-year iron-fist reign was coming to an end.

More importantly, Mwai Kibaki’s National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) was riding an unbwogable (remember this?) wave of change that transcended ethnicity, gender, and age.

For the first time, most Kenyans felt a unity of purpose they had not experienced since independence.

After the vote count indicated that Narc had won the elections, I remember seeing on national TV two remarkable events that were indicative of a country on the verge of a renaissance.

VIOLENCE

One, a sea of humanity descended on then Kenyatta International Conference Centre and, as if in a daze, tore their shirts off and started swimming in the water fountains.

Two, a police officer who had clearly misread the mood of the nation tried to extort chai from a Nakuru-Nairobi matatu tout but was, instead, dramatically apprehended by the passengers, handcuffed, and handed over to his seniors.

These two incidents were not choreographed hooliganism or childish bravado.

Rather, they were as spontaneous as they were powerfully symbolic — first, that, with Moi’s exit, the old order had died, and, second, that the country was on the precipice of an overdue rebirth.

In the days after these historic elections, international polls indicated that Kenyans were the most optimistic people on earth.

Suffice it to say that Mwai Kibaki’s new government not only failed to harness this transformational wave that would have shaped the destiny of our country forever, it also extinguished the flame of optimism in a few short months.

It was as inexplicable as it was heartbreaking, to say the very least, and the Narc government created in some of us a lasting nihilism for anything politics.

Not surprisingly, the country went from overwhelming optimism in 2002 to setting the stage for the 2007 post-election violence that took us to the brink of self-annihilation.

It was the price we had to pay for the pangs of a Second Liberation that never happened.

LOVE AND UNITY

It is now almost 15 years and I still ask myself the whys and what-ifs — why did Mr Kibaki refuse to ride this historic wave of change and goodwill?

Where would we be as a country had he stayed the ship on the course of the revolution?

Regrettably, though, this is now a lot of water under our rickety bridge of deceitful politics and a complicit electorate.

However, we can and should learn a thing or two from it.

First, that politicians are too consumed in their game of musical chairs to deliver us to the Promised Land.

Second, and perhaps more important, it is apparent that most politicians do not appreciate or even know the real meaning of public service.

We must constantly remind them that running for public office calls for a commitment to the philosophy of servitude — defined as the state of being a slave or completely subject to someone more powerful.

In a sense, then, politicians have willingly lent themselves to the noble call of slavery for the common good.

And we must demand nothing less.

Third, there is no national public goodwill going into next year’s General Election, and there very well might never be in a long while.

In the absence of a unifying ideology, we have to find a way — from deep within our individual selves — to believe in one another and in the beauty and greatness of a united country, as we did in 2002.