A few days ago, we commemorated one of the worst human calamities of our era: the attack on the Twin Towers in the United States on Tuesday, September 11, 2001.

It killed 2,996 people and injured over 6,000 others.

Glowing tribute was given to the heroic and selfless actions of the firefighters who lost their lives or placed them on the line to rescue those who were trapped and in distress.

In the developed world, one of the most noble and respected professions is firemen.

They are the ones who respond to human distress and calamity like typhoons and devastating fires.

They are also called to intervene in individual crises like where a man wants to jump off a bridge.

In situations like these, all men are equal to the firefighters; they never ask how educated you are, or how rich, or whether you are the CEO or the Cabinet Secretary, they save the man whom they see, period!

Just like the firemen, our Judiciary is the last stop in the situations of invaded rights, besieged justice, societal turmoil and human disasters where the weak have been trampled on by the untouchables.

It is, therefore, of upmost importance that the selection of our Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and the members of the Supreme Court be done with utmost care.

These are our firefighters! There must be a criterion on what we wish to establish in the vetting in search for a new CJ and deputy Chief Justice.

For me, only one really stands out - integrity. I quote a famous philosopher and lawyer, Francis Bacon, who said: “Judges ought to be more learned than witty, more reverent than plausible, and more advised than confident. Above all things, integrity is their portion and proper virtue.”

This last part is what makes them capable of addressing the most burning issues and midwife Solomonic decisions.

IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTE

Even Warren Buffet, the renowned business guru, candidly underlines this: “Somebody once said that, in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if you don’t have the first, the other two will kill you.”

When we witness miscarriage of justice, a compromised judicial system and the thriving class of the untouchables, then our fire station is on fire.

When impunity, incompetence and lack of integrity thrives in the Judiciary, the entire nation is on fire.

Therefore, our top ministers of justice must be of indisputable character and unquestionable integrity.

Only then can we restore the lost glory of our courts, restore confidence in social life, nurture the growth of the common good and prepare ourselves to put off fires before they raze our families or society or our country.

Our Judiciary is where we run to put out the fires lit up by the disputes arising from people infringing on others’ rights, immoral and criminal acts, burglary.

This is where we must slay the monster of corruption, and destroy impunity.

This is where we need to be certain of independence of judgment, and to see the heroic defence of truth.

Once the Judicial Service Commission concludes the selection, the Kenyan people, will interrogate their discernment. We pray and hope they will live up to this expectation.