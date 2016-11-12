By MURITHI MUTIGA

The morning did not start well. I jumped out of bed at dawn and switched on the TV to monitor the early vote returns.

Oops. The satellite TV people had chosen Wednesday morning, of all days, to switch it off due to an expired subscription.

They show a few channels for free these days and when I flipped the remote, the first thing that appeared was a preacher speaking to a congregation in low tones. A sign from the skies?

I rushed off to the US ambassador’s residence where they were holding an election results viewing party.

Everyone was in high spirits at around 5 am. Most results had not come in. The all-important race in the state of Florida was seesawing between Trump and Clinton with Clinton holding a slim advantage.

There was a festive mood about the place. People lined up to take part in the mock voting exercise the embassy had laid on.

Because it was not the official thing, even 10-year-old Carla Constantine from Connecticut was allowed to take part.

Who did you vote for? Hillary. Why? Because I like Hillary and I don’t like Trump, she said with the simple, emphatic clarity that comes with youth.

Too bad many of her fellow Americans back home did not agree. After 6 am, the once-carnival atmosphere in Muthaiga changed.

Florida fell to Trump, meaning he had scaled the first major hurdle on his path to the presidency.

SAFE STREETS

Michigan and Pennsylvania, supposedly safe states for Clinton, were proving unexpectedly close with Trump marginally ahead.

At 7 am, there were loud cheers when it was announced that Clinton had won California. Obviously, most Kenyans in the crowd were looking for anything positive to lift their spirits. But it was futile joy because California is Clinton territory.

Five minutes later, it was announced that Trump had won the critical swing state of North Carolina.

Grim reality set in and good cheer turned to sombre reflection on what to expect from a Trump presidency.

“I’m not excited,” said Ann-Marie Awori from Chicago, still refusing to give up. “We hope there can be a turnaround.”

She looked on the bright side. “This is definitely not the result we expected. But at least the Chicago Cubs (baseball team) won the World Series this year and let’s not forget Chicago gave the world Obama as well.”

What would this result mean for undocumented immigrants from Kenya? I put the question to Nathaniel Lane, Regional Refugee Coordinator at the US embassy in Nairobi. He responded with a diplomat’s dodge.

“I would say anyone that is in the United States that has not regularised their status should work to do that no matter who is president.”

Jennifer Grimm from Texas was not in the mood to be diplomatic about prospects under a Trump presidency. Was she surprised at the outcome?

CIVIL RIGHTS

“Surprised? I’m sick,” she said. “I’m a child of the civil rights fights of the 1960s. I thought we had moved on from the deep divisions that this election has laid bare. We are clearly still a very divided country. But this is a terrible result. America will lose face. We should be an open country that engages the world and only the Democratic party candidate was inclined to do that.”

Pollster Tom Wolf offered the perspective that the Democrats had badly misread the public mood in presenting as candidate an insider who was seen as embodying many of the things that the masses were unhappy with.

Many in the predominantly rural districts that had voted for Trump did so because they felt that out-of-touch elites had exported all their jobs and structured the economy in a way that benefited only a small proportion of the population.

The real incomes of two thirds of Americans, he pointed out, had stagnated for decades.

By around 9 am, Trump was all but assured of victory and the mood had turned funereal. An announcement went up: “Could one of the embassy nurses come to the stage, please?”

During the mock voting exercise, there were two choices on the ballot paper – Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton – and a third space was left for a “write-in” candidate.

I, of course, would never vote Trump, recognising that he comes from an ugly tradition that once hanged blacks in the public square but I also rejected Hillary, a staunchly pro-war (remember the Libya disaster?), pro big business figure who represents much that is wrong with the establishment consensus.