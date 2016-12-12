By MOHAMED AHMED

One of my personal disappointing outcomes of the presidential election in the United States is the widespread view that Americans had fallen from their moral pedestal and reduced their electoral standards to match those of Kenya.

Commentators and analysts pointed to the rigging allegations, the hate-filled tone of the campaign, and even reports of protests (which they termed post-election violence) to say that the US was no better than us and should, therefore, hold its peace when we conduct our elections, however we do it.

My disappointment is in the way we view ourselves.

It is as if it is alright to conduct an election filled with inflammatory rhetoric against people we do not like.

It is as if it is alright to become violent as we choose the people who will lead us.

It is as if we must hold ourselves to the lowest moral and ethical standards and when we see others even hinting at the same thing, we cheer in vindication of ourselves.

This is profoundly disappointing. I do not think there was anything good about the extremely bigoted way in which the eventual winner of the US election conducted his campaign.

That was a bad election and it produced a bad winner.

TRAVEL ADVISORIES

I think we have a responsibility to constantly focus on what is beneficial to us as a society.

And a violent election is not one of them.

It ruins our livelihoods not only by killing and maiming innocent citizens, but also by scaring away local and foreign investors.

I followed with dismay the self-satisfied taunts by so many “patriotic” Kenyans urging that travel advisories be slapped on the United States as “an unsafe destination” following the nationwide protests.

Are these people aware of how many of our tourism businesses were ruined by travel advisories?

Do they care about the children who could not go to school or the families that went without food as a result of them?

Travel advisories may be an academic thing to some people who in their ignorance can afford to make fun of them, but to the tourism industry, upon which thousands of Kenyans depend for a livelihood, they are a nightmare.

They are a disaster. There is nothing funny about their being slapped on anybody.

In an era where social media has become the instant source of news for millions of people, I think the burden of responsibility for mainstream media, which still holds plenty of sway in shaping opinion, is even heavier.

It must go the extra mile in calling out politicians who spew out hateful messages and isolate the more rabid of their supporters.

MEDIA'S ROLE

Kenya, as most of Africa, is the new growth frontier of the world.

It is foolish to let this opportunity pass because misguided opinion leaders think a low threshold of public morality is intrinsic to us.

Our energies should be focused in promoting investment in our country to give jobs to the millions of youth who join the market with every high school and college graduation.

After the Christmas and New Year festivities, Kenya will once again plunge headlong into another election season.

I believe the mainstream media, regulated as they are and with a comprehensive code of conduct to guide them, should assume a truly vanguard position in reminding Kenyans that there is nothing extraordinary about elections.

They are normal in the life of a country that considers itself a democracy.

The media should, therefore, eschew inflammatory terms such as “make or break” or “do or die” election.

There will be winners and there will be losers but Kenya will go on.

Above all, the media should propagate a message of moral probity in the conduct of all public officials and denounce violence.

Kenyans must learn to hold themselves to the highest possible ethical standards.