By LUKOYE ATWOLI

This past week, the Electoral Commission attempted to implement a law passed by Parliament concerning election financing.

The law indicates that all candidates must register their bank accounts and appoint individuals to manage the accounts during the campaign period for purposes of accountability.

This way, the commission will be able to monitor expenditures and hold politicians to account should they exceed the ceilings prescribed in law.

Interestingly, this law was quickly passed by Parliament as part of the package to change the electoral landscape and increase the probability of free and fair elections devoid of conflict and accusations of rigging.

A bipartisan committee comprising members from both houses of Parliament drafted the law and, after endorsement by their political godfathers, had it passed without much opposition.

However, when the Electoral Commission set deadlines for this information to be provided for planning purposes, some politicians did not respect the timelines and went about their business as though nothing had changed.

As soon as the deadline lapsed, we started hearing cries that it was an unfair rule and should be discarded.

Many low-level politicians pleaded ignorance and asked for understanding from the Commission.

Political bigwigs, however, rushed to court seeking to annul the requirement for a plethora of reasons, the main one being that the law is unfair and bordered on being unconstitutional.

Elsewhere, party nomination battles are heating up and, true to Kenyan fashion, most rules are being broken.

In some places nominations cannot even take place because the aspirants and their supporters foment extremely violent situations to defeat the process.

CHAOS

In essence, then, we are only happy with rules that favour our positions, and anything to the contrary is only cynically acquiesced to with the knowledge that it will be ignored during implementation.

This attitude among both the political class and common citizens, therefore, betrays the very spirit of lawmaking, making legislative overtures mostly redundant.

The result is that our country has gradually become a lawless jungle in which only those that have control over violence and finance rule the roost.

Hope for the truly downtrodden is a pipedream, and they must content themselves playing bit parts in the political theatre of this country.

It has been said since antiquity that laws are made to protect the people from those that would rule them and, therefore, to protect the weak from the mighty.

In Kenya, with our acceptance of the Swahili saying “Mwenye nguvu mpishe” (Let the strong have their way) we have turned the governance structure on its head, and laws exist only to confirm the wishes of the mighty.

Over time, we have learnt not to trust in the law, leading to instances of “mob (in)justice” whenever suspects are cornered by citizens armed with crude weapons.

We have very good reasons not to trust any public figure, given their own cynical disregard to rules and laws they make themselves.

SHIELDING THE WEAK

What does this portend for the future of this country?

It will not take a fortune-teller to arrive at the conclusion that we are rushing headlong into a tumultuous future at this rate.

It is becoming more and more likely that the next General Election will not be as peaceful as we would like.

Political formations are already positioning themselves to generate a narrative that the other side is made up of savages who would have no qualms squashing all opposition, the law be damned.

Indeed, some lawmakers are using this rhetoric to come up with bills to legitimise the mobilisation of (ethnic) militia around the elections.

Every waking day in this country one wonders why it is so hard to write laws that protect the weak, and to follow the same laws diligently.

Why is it so hard to seek civilised consensus to change laws we consider unjust, instead of taking the violent route?