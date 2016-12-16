By KWAMCHETSI MAKOKHA

Webuye’s Pan Paper Mills is the Lazarus of Kenyan industry, repeatedly brought back to life long after its final rites have been concluded.

The factory’s reopening by President Uhuru Kenyatta this week is the fifth time it is being revived, underlining the central place of paper in Kenya and Pan Paper’s place as a strategic state corporation that cannot be sold or allowed to die.

People who would have been using paper to wrap meat now use leaves, those in need of writing materials are scribbling on their palms, and millions others are wasting inordinate amounts of water in the washroom.

The explosion of reusable plastics and introduction computers has not tamped the appetite for paper.

Pan Paper is the oxygen the people in Webuye breathe.

After years of sucking in gulps of air spiced by the smell of Sulphur issuing from the factory’s chimneys, the town’s 40,000 residents have been gasping for air, unable to breathe without their regular fix.

Families in Webuye which had become accustomed to eating paper were reduced to paupers, and now go hungry for years on end, begging to die so that this heavy cup can be lifted from them.

RESUSCITATE

At the height of its glory, the Pan Paper Mills employed 1,600 people.

Given the habits of the area’s residents, it could be assumed that each of them was married to three breathing and living wives, meaning that the factory was directly responsible for 4,800 households in Bungoma County, each with 10 children.

The factory’s indirect dependents were anywhere upwards of 40,000.

Upstream, in the Mau Forest Complex where the trees that are crushed to pulp are grown, plantations are turning into bush from neglect, creating another swathe of the Great Unwashed, who have resorted to making coffins in anticipation of massive deaths.

A combination of aggressive witchcraft and the evil eye have made it extremely difficult for the factory to remain open.

On July 28, 2010, then President Mwai Kibaki presided over the reopening of the factory after the injection of Sh700 million to help the firm recover from poor management and debt.

The following year, the government released another Sh1 billion to cure its bad habits.

It cranked to life on October 22, 2011, produced 40 tonnes of paper and gave up the ghost.

One of its large machines, which is expected to produce 80 tonnes a day.

The machines, which are of museum quality, most likely have the ghost of a disgruntled dead worker in them.

So powerful was the witchcraft that for the short time the factory produced the 40 tonnes of paper, its product could not be sold because the company did not have a bank account.

DETRACTORS

People at the Kenya Commercial Bank, which is one of the factory’s biggest creditors, must accept cowrie shells and other items of barter rather than relying on exotic things like bank accounts and foreign exchange.

Nonetheless, the problems at Webuye are nothing the libation of Sh900 million from an investor and a Sh6 billion sacrifice by the government cannot fix.

Nobody can argue with the logic of spending Sh7 billion to save 1,600 jobs: it is akin to giving every single employee Sh36,458 every month for 10 years.

Some airheads who do want the government to deliver development to the people of Webuye ahead of the elections next year are eve suggesting that the factory be turned into a chang’aa distillery, or a maize milling plant, and that the money be spent on building a 30 megawatt power plant on the former Broderick Falls nearby.