By LUKOYE ATWOLI

Had the recent American presidential election campaign been in almost any poor African country, one can bet with certainty that many parts of the country would have erupted in paroxysms of violence following the surprise by a little-fancied candidate.

The ill-tempered campaign characterised by unprecedented levels of personal attacks would have created such enmity among the supporters that post-election violence would have been inevitable.

Both the top candidates characterised each other as unsuitable for high office, and even as criminals fit only for jail.

However, what happened after pundits called the election in favour of one candidate is what sets the American election apart from our own.

As soon as it became clear that Donald Trump would win the election, his main opponent picked up the phone and called him to concede and offer her congratulations. The incumbent president, who had supported the losing candidate in this election, also called the winner to congratulate him and invite him for a meeting at the White House to start discussing transitional arrangements.

They were exceedingly civil with each other, and anyone who had not followed the bitter campaigns would be forgiven for thinking they were actually good friends.

While there were spontaneous eruptions of violence and anti-Trump rallies across the country, the majority of the population have since followed the lead provided by the politicians and moved on with their lives.

Hillary Clinton was deeply stung by the defeat but, in her graceful concession speech, she urged her supporters to give the winner a chance to govern, and to continue working towards their dream of a better country. Anyone committing acts of violence would, therefore, find it difficult to do so in her name.

One suspects that things would have gone very differently here. Firstly, the losing candidate would have disregarded the rules and refused to concede, citing perhaps her win in the popular vote despite having gone into the election knowing that the winner would be determined using the number of electoral college votes won.

She would have issued a stinging rebuke to the government of the day, claiming that they had mismanaged the election or rigged it in her opponent’s favour. She would have dragged out the contest until the very last vote was counted.

Secondly, supporters of the losing candidate would have taken to the streets to protest their stolen victory. They would have attacked installations believed to belong to the winning candidate, and randomly attacked and looted shops along the way.

Their leaders would have, instead of appealing for calm and joining hands with their opponents to oppose violence, joined them in their protest marches demanding a recount or rerun or anything to give them a second stab at electoral victory.

Shortly, the fighting would have degenerated into a tribal conflict pitting members of the candidates’ respective tribes and their allies against each other.

The situation would only have been salvaged by the intervention of external actors such as the UN or the African Union, and even then the fighting would only have petered out gradually.

If this scenario sounds familiar it is because it is repeated so regularly in this and other countries on the continent that it can be predicted with utmost certainty in most high-stakes contests. Rigging is so common that it has come to be expected although, in most cases, the incumbent regimes are more likely to face these accusations.

In my view, the difference between our countries and the US is really about access to resources. In Kenya, for instance, elections are a matter of life and death, since losing an election blocks the gravy train and puts politicians’ ill-gotten wealth at risk. They are therefore happy to use their communities to fight their battles for them.