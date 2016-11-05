By PHILIP OCHIENG

Deterrence is the answer I ever see from the legal pundits to the perennial question whether the death penalty ever serves any social purpose.

Like all other living things, humanity fears death more than they fear anything else. Thus the teaching is that if you hang a murderer, say, it will be — in Taban lo Liyong’s cynical title — One More Nigger Dead.

The title seems aimed against the racial jingoists with whom Caucasian North America teems. As a teaching, it seems that, every time you hang a murderer, the nation and the entire human world becomes safer by one individual. But does that argument hold any water? Does the execution of a murderer really deter other would-be murderers from committing the same heinous acts?

If it did, Kenya – a country whose court system is rigidly attached to certain outmoded European judicial institutions – would now be a comparatively safe country.

But I have not seen recent comparative figures from any truly scientific study into this perennial human problem concerning any national country, and, to convince me, you would have to try a hundred times harder.

Yet, from the popular media all over the world, I gather that the number of murders increases geometrically in the very same countries where the courts of law regularly impose the death penalty.

In Western European and North American societies, in other words, the death penalty has long totally failed to deter crime.

The United States – the country whose courts are most prone to condemning convicts to the long rope – remains the human world’s country most tightly held to ransom by gun-toting criminals. Given certain facts common to all human beings – given denominators that we share with American human beings – this is frightening.

UNDESIRABLE ELEMENTS

If the whole judicial system is meant to rid the country of all undesirable elements, why does crime spiral even in Kenya even as official society becomes more and more ruthless with unofficial criminals? Why are our jails and our death row chockfull of human beings every time of the year?

The answer is that the death sentence never really serves as a deterrent, at least not in this country. That is the nagging question: Why not?

The answer appears to be that, in reality, execution is not a form of punishment. The thought may bother the mind of the individual in custody.

But, after he or she has been executed, it can no longer bother his or her mind because he or she is now too dead to have a mind that can bothered.

For what execution denies the victim is an opportunity to learn any lesson and thus to personally reform one’s character and conduct.

In a word, reform of character is possible only for living individuals. Dead persons just have no chance in that direction. Yet our idea of punishment – one of the cane in the parent’s or the teacher’s hand – is that it will reform the offender into a more positive character. But, clearly, no individual criminal who has perished at the end of a long rope will ever reform himself or herself.

There are, of course, the so-called hard cases – namely, individuals from whom reform of character and conduct may no longer be expected. However, as we were saying here in another context, absence of evidence of reform in one case is not evidence of absence of reformability in all cases.

I think that reformability of individual mental character is one of the definitions of the human animal.

Whenever a human individual has crossed the Rubicon and is no longer quite flexible enough to change his or her ways, he or she has lost all his or her humanity.