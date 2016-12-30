By MAGESHA NGWIRI

We have been busy this week wishing each other a happy new year, and for those with the means, making merry with all their might.

Well, the new year is fast upon us, and with the exception of diehard optimists, it promises to be anything but happy.

This is because we seem to have forgotten everything about our recent past, and are, apparently, hell-bent on making the near future quite odious with corrosive acrimony.

Except for those who grew up in IDP camps, very few children born at the tail-end of 2007 have any idea what happened that year.

But for those of us who were mature, there cannot be any excuse for ignorance.

It is said that Kenyans suffer from a debilitating condition known as collective amnesia, and it appears the condition is addictive for we keep proving the point over and over again.

We are entering another election year more divided than we ever were.

The reason is that we do not seem to have learnt any lesson from the bloody mayhem that nearly destroyed this country when politicians decided to incite us to ethnic violence.

THE PROBLEM

The surprising thing is that since the post-election violence and billions of shillings spent to set up institutions that would ensure we never again sink to the same depths of suspicion and atavism, nothing much seems to have changed.

Why this should be so is quite worrying.

We even came up with a brand new Constitution that was supposed to sort out all the ills that have bedevilled this country since Independence, but that great piece of work has not helped either. What could have gone wrong?

Perhaps we relied too much on institutional arrangements to bring this country back to sanity.

It does not seem to have been worth setting up a National Cohesion and Integration Commission for we are no more integrated or cohesive than we ever were.

We took half-hearted steps to reform our Police Service, but nobody can say that the measures taken have worked.

We concentrated on vetting as the cure-all for systemic rot, and did not devote enough time to curing the disease.

The only reform that seems to have worked is that of the Judiciary, but then that arm of government has been swamped by laws meant to defend civil liberties and human rights at the expense of everything else, thus ensuring that high-level crooks do not get to pay the price for graft.

TECHNOLOGY FAILURES

All our efforts to fight corruption through successive anti-corruption agencies have failed even as we keep playing a game of musical chairs at the helm of those effete bodies.

The result is that Kenya has been consistently ranked as one of the most corrupt nations on earth, even as we keep being regaled with tales of hundreds of cases being under investigation.

We have even tried electoral reforms, but right now there is a great deal of acrimony between the contending parties over the interpretation of those reforms.

Thus we are entering another election year with all the baggage of past years.

In fact, to some people, no electoral commission has ever done a satisfactory job in the past two decades, which is why they lose elections.

Right now we are in the middle of altercations about electoral reforms.

It is not clear what is so wrong with taking the prudent step of considering fall-back measures should technology fail during the election in August.

Nowhere in the world have technological gizmos been fool-proof during elections — not even in the most advanced democracies.

The bone of contention seems to be that unless biometric voter registration, electronic identification and transmission of results are undertaken, then the election will be stolen by one side.

But should we wait until something goes wrong in August and then start fighting?

GLOOMY FUTURE

Many people feel that there was nothing wrong with the proposed changes in the election laws, but the ineptitude with which the matter was handled was mind-boggling.

A simple telephone call to the Principals in the Opposition would have made all the difference, for they would not have lost face.

After the 2002 elections when Narc came to power, Kenyans were described as the most optimistic people on earth.

If the same measures were used today, they certainly would be described as the most pessimistic.