By ROSEMARY KURIA

An article by Chris Mureithi appearing in the Daily Nation of December 13, 2016, titled, “Millennials are here to stay, so prepare to make way for them”, made interesting reading.

For a Generation Xer like me, who is also a parent of young millennials, the suggestion that this group is “special” and that, therefore, the older generations should make life easy for them at work represents the single biggest challenge when dealing with some millennials in the workplace.

To begin with, the idea that millennials are special appears to have come straight from the playbook of their anxious, over-involved, and ever-present parents — commonly known as helicopter parents.

Having been brought up by largely peasant parents, helicopter parents are determined to give their children all the things that they missed while growing up.

In trying to live vicariously through their children, no price has been too high to pay to give the youngsters the good life.

They give their children the fancy names that their peasant parents could not give them, take them to expensive schools that their parents could not afford, pick arguments with schools to defend Tony’s right to talk back to the teachers when their own parents would have caned them mercilessly for lesser offences, and help the children to cheat in national exams when their own parents would have demanded that they repeat a class if they failed.

These and other actions of helicopter parents have worked together to unleash a significant number of employees who believe that they are “special”, in the sense that the Oxford Learners’ Advanced Dictionary defines as “better than usual”, “more important than others”, and “not ordinary”.

YOUTH OBSESSION

A good number of millennials have been known to demand a high starting salary without showing any desire or intention to pull their weight at work, claiming that they “deserve” it.

A host of them cannot show that they have the competence that their positions require, but they are not shy to ask for special treatment by virtue of just showing up at work.

Many harp on the idea that they are digital natives but few are able to work effortlessly with spreadsheets or are ready to produce superior reports because IT makes it easier for them to access information.

Mr Mureithi suggests that human resource practitioners should accommodate the millennials at work so as to keep them but does not say what the millennials are willing to give their employers in return or what makes them worth keeping.

As a matter of fact, he does not say in what specific ways the millennials surpass their seniors apart from being young or how they add value at work.

He only appeals to the historical accident of their later births.

Perhaps the greater cause for concern is the bold insinuation that people who are older than millennials are disposable have-beens who have little or nothing to contribute in the workplace and should, therefore, leave it for the millennials.

This idolisation of youth for its own sake and the corresponding condescension towards older people is captured aptly in an article by Margaret Hodge in The Guardian of August 23, 2016, titled, “How to stop wasting women’s talents: overcome our fixation with youth”.

She writes: “The cult of youth must be matched by a celebration of continuing energy and the contribution of others.

"The fact is that healthier lifestyles and medical advances means that we can maintain mental alertness for longer.

"We have got to stop linking an ageing appearance to a loss of physical and mental capability.”

EARN IT

Ms Hodge penned her article, just before she turned 72 and before the publication of her first book.

This means that the presumption that aging, of itself, precludes people from engaging in meaningful cerebral enterprise is not supported by reality.

At the same time, youth, of itself, does not always guarantee robust and innovative contribution to the workplace.

Millennials should stop demanding special treatment just because of their age.

They should learn to earn and negotiate their place at the table, the way other generations before then have had to do.

They should do so with a generous dose of humility, understanding that Generation Z is on their heels and will shortly be thinking of them as dinosaurs.