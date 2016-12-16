By MAGESHA NGWIRI

More by this Author

Senator Kennedy Mong’are Okong’o has not yet become a household name, but it is not for want of trying.

His recent claim to fame has been to call for instant caning of traffic offenders.

Unfortunately, he did not follow up that rather attractive idea with legislation.

Now he is suing the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for not punishing politicians who have been engaging in premature electioneering, citing a section of the elections law that seems to be non-existent.

The Senator from Nyamira may not be a maverick the way some of his utterances depict him to be, but his timing, or maybe sense of humour, are suspect.

Trying to stop politicians campaigning at this late hour can only induce guffaws.

The chaps have been on the hustings since the day the 2013 election results were announced, and they are not about to stop. Nor will the IEBC stop them.

This is for a simple reason. Campaigning per se cannot be a breach of the Electoral Act or the electoral code of conduct.

It is not easy to see where the Senator is coming from, but there does not seem to be anything in the books like a timeline when election campaigns should start.

In any case, even if there was such a thing, it would be extremely difficult to draw a line between campaigning for office and other political activities.

BAD SEASON

Erecting banners with huge portraits of aspirants is not the only form of campaigning; nor are all the banal platitudes that litter the political landscape as the campaign season heats up.

When politicians call rallies to launch this or that activity, when they hold street demonstrations against constitutional bodies, they are campaigning.

If my memory serves me right, under the old Constitution, a period close to the election would be set aside for campaigns, and some activities would not be allowed.

But in most cases, such strictures were never observed, and no candidate or parties were ever punished.

This is probably why the framers of the 2010 Constitution left this matter well alone.

It is also the reason why all the major political parties and players have been campaigning 365 days a year for the last three years and nobody has lifted a finger. That is where we have gone wrong.

I do not believe we have reached the point where we can no longer regulate an electoral timetable with stiff penalties for those who breach the rules.

Ours is not the only country in the world that holds regular polls but we seem to be the only ones so obsessed with elections that we can never see where our interests lie.

DEAL WITH THEM

For instance, every time an election approaches, the economy nose-dives.

Investors hold on to their money waiting to see what might happen, while others actually pull out.

Also, to our detriment as a nation, negative ethnicity peaks tremendously, and colleagues turn into enemies.

This lack of trust has a deleterious effect on morale and productivity because even the workplace is affected, with people who used to perform tasks together receding into antagonistic tribal cliques.

I cannot think of any way to sort out this mess that is our version of democracy except to give the electoral commission real power to punish all those who would breach electoral laws, including banning errant aspirants from standing for office for lengthy periods.

This is the only language that politicians understand since they scoff at warnings and go on doing their thing with complete impunity.

******

What is this nonsense about a mandatory death sentence for capital offences that has never been carried out since the early 1980s?

What is this legal aberration doing in our statutes?

The way I look at it, we as a country have to decide once and for all whether the capital punishment has any deterrent effect on serious crimes like murder, robbery with violence and treason, or whether we should do away with it altogether.

If we decide to hang the rogues, let’s do it immediately a judge says so, and if not, we should do away with the charade.

Keeping someone on death-row for the rest of his or her life is cruel and inhuman punishment.