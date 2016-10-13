By PETER MWAURA

More by this Author

In a story published in the Daily Nation yesterday, it was reported that one person died while six others were injured when four vehicles — a Kenya Pipeline Company van, a police van, a saloon, and a truck — collided in Mtito Andei on Wednesday.

The story went on to say: “Witnesses said the truck hit the other vehicles before veering off the road and overturning in a ditch.” Should the reporter have said “the truck allegedly hit the other vehicle” or “witnesses alleged…”?

Several controversial stories published in recent days have drawn attention to the way newspaper reporters use or misuse the words “alleged”, “allegedly”, and “allegations”.

Some readers have said there seems to be no reason or rhyme on how reporters use the words.

Newspapers use the word “alleged” and its variants when referring to a statement, happening, or action that is wrong or illegal but has not been proven to be so.

For example, in one of the stories about the attempt by the Nairobi County Assembly to impeach Governor Evans Kidero, the Daily Nation reported: “The governor was summoned to appear before the assembly on Tuesday to respond to allegations against him.”

In journalism, an allegation has the same meaning as in law. In law, an allegation remains merely an assertion until it is proved.

In journalism, “alleged” and its variants are actually weasel words or equivocal words used to avoid making an outright assertion that something actually happened — for fear of libel.

BEING CAREFUL

However, it is not always clear whether the word “alleged” and it variants has been used correctly.

This is why some readers this week took umbrage at the use of the words in some of the stories.

They have questioned the use of the words in statements such as “Pictures of a wound allegedly suffered by the girl have been circulating on social media since Monday” (“School under fire after teacher canes and injures girl” (Daily Nation, Thursday, October 13).

Another current example is “Cord leader Raila Odinga has alleged that the government is building a Sh6.8 billion water tunnel in Murang’a county that would have a devastating impact on the environment.” (“Govt in Sh6. 8bn secret water project in Murang’a, Raila Odinga claims”, Daily Nation, Monday, October 10).

Are the journalists in examples such as these being too careful, waffling, or hedging?

A story that sparked a lot of reader interest was “Residents protest as underage schoolgirls found in MCA’s car”, published on Wednesday, October 4, in the Daily Nation and did not use the word “alleged” or its variants.

Aggrey Omboki and Magati Obebo, who reported the story, had no doubts as to what happened, nor did the protesting residents of Kisii and Nyamarambe towns.

And one reader was particularly perplexed when Dorothy Kweyu said in her story, “Engage parents in under-age sex fight”, published in the Sunday Nation of October 9, that the MCAs “were allegedly caught with schoolgirls in suspicious circumstances”.

AVOID SUCH WORDS

Like Ms Kweyu, when Nairobi News published the story (“Two Kisii MCAs arrested with schoolgirls amid claims of sex romp”, Tuesday, October 4), it used the weasel words: “Two Kisii County Ward Reps are in police custody after they were allegedly found in the company of underage girls in Nyamarambe area, South Mugirango sub-county…It is alleged that the two MCAs spent the entire weekend with the girls.”

Reporters use the word “alleged” and its variants to avoid giving the impression that they support the statement as a statement of fact, that they are making the statement themselves.

However, the hedging words are open to abuse and it is best to avoid using them wherever possible.

It is best to say, for example, “police said”, “county commissioner said”, or “Kenha said”, followed by the allegation.

Reporters must avoid giving the impression that they are colouring their reporting.

They must be seen to be unbiased and that they are reporting as accurately as humanly possible.