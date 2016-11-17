On average, business travellers spend more than those on leisure and they are more likely to focus on exploration and restoration.

By JANE MUREITHI

In the past few years the concept of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) has taken root in Kenya. This year alone, Nairobi has played host to several high-level international conferences, cementing its position as the region’s ideal destination for such meetings.

Nairobi hosted the Tokyo International Conference of Africa’s Development in August as well as the meeting of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) in July.

Earlier, Nairobi had hosted the Africa Academy of Management’s third biennial conference, the Environmental Cement Africa conference, the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s week-long conference, and the fourth East Africa Oil and Gas Summit.

Last year, Kenya hosted the 10th World Trade Organisation ministerial meeting and the Ease of Doing Business Initiative conference.

This November, the government will host the Second High Level Meeting of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation, which is expected to be attended by the leaders of 160 countries and major international organisations.

The collective benefits of such gatherings to the economy run into hundreds of millions of shillings. Studies — and experience — have shown that there is more money in business tourism than leisure travel. On average, business travellers spend more than those on leisure and they are more likely to focus on exploration and restoration.

At a time when global tourism numbers are falling and terrorism is wreaking havoc on the industry, it is encouraging to see renewed interest in Nairobi as a business destination. And the potential has not been fully tapped yet, considering Kenya’s geo-strategic importance to the region, its ICT infrastructure, and world-class hospitality offerings at the Coast, in the cities, and in the game parks.

TO RELAX

When visitors are done with business, they are spoilt for choice on how and where to relax. They can sample the offerings of boutique hotels, our cultural diversity, good weather, and the hospitality of Kenyans.

In May, as the country prepared to host the 7,000 delegates to the Unctad conference, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the success of the meeting was important for our country and Africa and would have a lasting impact on the future of the economy.

He was not just looking at the short-term benefits of hosting such a meeting, but the emotional and symbolic significance of such an honour on the nation.

However, we can do more. In 2009, Shem Maingi, writing on the concept of Mice in the country, observed that the emergence and promotion of this new trend was a welcome alternative strategy for Kenya’s tourism diversification and development.

However, he expressed concern that there were few marketing initiatives to sell the country as a conference destination.

Does Kenya have a dedicated team to sell its potential to conference organisers? Is there an outsourced marketing strategy to complement the efforts of the Kenya Tourism Board?

These concerns may appear minor in the face of the broad strategic shift in the hospitality industry, but their cumulative effect on the industry may be significant.