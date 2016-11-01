By ROBERT SHAW

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s comments about fighting corruption sounded like those coming from a tired and weary man. But interestingly, they have had the opposite effect. They have reignited a debate that had arguably been running out of steam.

Unfortunately, most Kenyans accept that corruption is a necessary evil. This is not because they believe in it. It is because they find it difficult to go through the hassles of daily life without it. To confront it or not go along with the flow would just make getting through the day more arduous.

It is important to put the subject into its very important perspective. Then one can see how important and healthy the current debate is.

Corruption covers a vast array of actions and activities ranging from bribery to actually receiving stolen entities, including money. It involves the thievery or diverting of goods, services, and money from their intended purpose.

As a result, the substance and quality of what was intended or planned gets diluted. Schools get sub-standard books and shoddy equipment and often less funding than was budgeted. The already strained education system limps a little more slowly. More and more children get crammed into classrooms and even more receive a sub-standard education.

Hospitals and dispensaries suffer from insufficient equipment and medicines, leaving many people inadequately treated and suffering or worse.

Corruption is so corrosive that it transcends the length, breadth, and depth of the social, political, and economic arena. It is by far the biggest and most debilitating of diseases and it is of pandemic proportions in this country. It is a major impediment to the current and future wellbeing of every single Kenyan.

SUBJECT ARISES

So, when the subject arises we should not treat it like a political football. It must be given great respect and seriousness. We are not just talking about somebody’s health but that of the whole country. In net terms, everyone is that much poorer as a result of corruption.

Let us be brutally candid. When Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore said the country would be a corruption-free zone he walked the talk. Singapore was and largely still is corruption-free. I remember that in the last election campaign Uhuru Kenyatta very persuasively promised to tackle corruption as the number one enemy.

For him to allude now that so many players have let him down really does not wash. We gave him the mandate and indeed a relatively free hand to tackle graft. But what we have seen is a regime often pockmarked by scam and mismanagement. Numerous people who were corrupt or were condoning it were simply hanging on, courtesy of the State.

There are a number of people who would argue that I am understating the reality and that I should be using the present tense. True, some did go in the end but not before being metaphorically pushed and shoved.

I am not certain I would agree with John Githongo that this is the most corrupt that Kenya has been. But to live in Kenya and try to get things done without corruption or “facilitation” requires one to be a super human being.

STILL RIFE

The reason corruption is still rife is because the system and machinery under President Kenyatta is willing to live with it. It may well not be because Mr Kenyatta knowingly condones it.

At the same time, he has adequate access to information and advice to keep him abreast with what is going on and who is doing what.

The National Youth Service series of scandals is a good example. It was massive and pervasive and without doubt he was briefed on it. Remember, he has ready access to much of this information and has the power to demand updates.

There is a feeling that one can get away with it and in all honesty most do. In short, the system accepts or simply does not have adequate capacity to tackle corruption.

The last point was made clear by the various office bearers such as the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Attorney General, and the chief executive of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Tackling and reducing corruption is not rocket science. If there is seriousness and resolve, then it is possible. Why not commission an independent forensic audit to run through the length and breadth of the system?

Lifestyle audits should be done by an independent impartial body. Where there is a need to improve capacity in the various investigative and prosecuting stages, then more resources should be provided.