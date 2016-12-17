By KWENDO OPANGA

More by this Author

Nothing so dramatically captured and epitomised the utter hopelessness and helplessness of the West last week than the unchallenged switch by Damascus, Moscow and Tehran from the siege of Aleppo to the slaughter of the people of the besieged city.

This was in total disregard and contempt of Washington, London and the United Nations.

Indeed, nothing so aptly served up the abject impotence and capitulation of the West in the face of depraved slaughter of civilians — in defiance of international laws of armed conflict — than Tuesday’s so-called emergency debates in the House of Commons in London and the United Nations Security Council in New York.

On display in Aleppo was 14 months of decisive leadership, unity of purpose and ruthless execution of military strategy.

This was in sharp contradiction to four years of indecision, wavering and waffling by President Barack Obama, the House of Commons and the UN.

The unmitigated failure of the West in Syria began with President Obama in August 2012.

Then, as Derek Chollet, a former Obama White House, Pentagon and State Department insider records, was asked about the possible use of chemical weapons by Damascus in the ongoing war against the regime’s rebels.

Chollet, in his 2016 book The Long Game, reports that the “President said he had made it very clear to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and others that “a red line for us is [when] we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilised”.

He further described it as something that would “change my calculus regarding the use of force”.

NO COMPARISON

It matters precious little whether this was a commitment to fight President Assad if he deployed chemical weapons in his determination to beat the insurgency that erupted in 2011, or whether this was a cold, accurate and clear analysis of the situation regarding the use of weapons of mass destruction.

The fact of the matter is that it was soon established beyond a shadow of doubt that Damascus, indeed, used chemical weapons against its own people.

Put another way, President al-Assad crossed President Obama’s red line.

But President Obama, who had made it clear he had the power to personally resort to force, did not change his calculus.

He took his case to war weary American people through their elected representatives already chastened by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a Republican-led Congress carrying and singing hallelujah to the banner of anti-Obama obstructionism.

The message was clear; we don’t want war. Washington turned tail.

Enter the Mother of Parliaments in August 2013.

Then Prime Minister David Cameron sought the leave of MPs for possible military intervention in the Syrian civil war if Damascus used chemical weapons.

A packed House of Commons rejected the government’s Motion by 285 to 272 votes.

It is important to observe that Washington’s and London’s attempts at garnering support for military intervention against Damascus were half-hearted and paled in comparison to the shelling and aerial bombardment of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city of two million people, as well as industrial and financial hub, and a late entrant into the war against Damascus. But why?

FORSAKEN

The two did not have the bottle to battle Moscow.

This represents the West’s biggest mistake.

Yet it should have been evident from Moscow’s 2008 invasion of hapless Georgia and its 2014 invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea that its entry into the Syrian civil war was grounded in cold calculation and primed to take on the West.

The West sat on its hands as Moscow terrorised Georgia; invaded Ukraine several times; and redrew the territorial map of Eastern Europe.

President Vladimir Putin got the message; he could move into the tumultuous Middle East, protect the murderous regime of al-Assad and, unchallenged, establish a sphere of influence in the region.

That has been accomplished by brute force exemplified in the indiscriminate and repeated barrel-bombing of hospitals, bread factories and schools and the deployment of bunker bursting explosives in the residential enclaves of Aleppo.

As Aleppo fell and the surviving anti-Damascus fighters fled, who was left behind in the ghostly ruins?

The defeated West, comprising Washington, London and Paris, encouraged assorted rebels to fight President al-Assad and then abandoned them without military wherewithal.