I am not only angry but afraid for the girls who harbour dreams of being bigger than their physical attributes and gender.

By Wayua Muli

The hardest pill for me to swallow in the aftermath of the US presidential election is not that Hillary Clinton lost. It is that Donald Trump won.

On Friday, January 20, 2017, President-elect Trump will take over from Barack Obama. I refuse to give him the honour, respect and reverence I have given Obama in the eight years he has been Potus. I have admired Obama, not just for his policies, politics and charisma, but also for the love and regard he has for his wife and daughters.

In contrast, Trump thinks women are only good for their looks – and the only women worth taking a seat at the table are the pretty ones. He once told a reporter: “We could say politically correct that look doesn’t matter, but the look obviously matters. Like you wouldn’t have your job if you weren’t beautiful”.

It would seem America is as sexist as its new leader.

For all her faults, Hillary, a trained lawyer and advocate for women, has been in politics since she married Bill Clinton in 1975. She was Secretary of State. On qualifications alone, she beats tax-evading, gambling empire king Trump, who can’t even articulate his way around the policies he hopes to introduce.

I am not only angry but afraid for the girls who harbour dreams of being bigger than their physical attributes and gender. They have been deflated. A man who thinks women are “things” has been validated by the biggest democracy.

Even when his party members distanced themselves after his sexist comments came to light, voters went ahead and legitimised him.

SUFFRAGETTE MOVEMENT

It is 86 years after the Suffragette Movement was launched and 21 since the epic Women’s World Conference in Beijing, and it looks like we will have to start the war all over again.

While his policies regarding women’s rights are largely a problem for the American populace, Trump’s views influence not just US foreign trade policy (which has so far been advantageous to women in sub-Saharan Africa) but also the way other world leaders think about women.

He does not think women deserve equal pay for equal work. He does not think women should have sexual agency. This may mean no more US government-funded reproductive health projects, and if America can get away with paying women 20 per cent less than men, who are other world leaders not to?

Above all, I’m angry that in this day and age a woman will still not be chosen, worthy as she is. She will never be forgiven her transgressions while we go to all lengths to whitewash a man. She won’t even be forgiven her husband’s sins, as if she is the one who made him have all those affairs.