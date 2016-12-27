If the Executive and party leaders are allowed to continue lording it over legislators, many MPs risk leaving Parliament without making any serious legislation to safeguard their legacy. An independent Parliament should make laws to serve generations to come.

By MOITALEL OLE KENTA

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Members of Parliament (MPs) to independently carry out their constitutional mandate of making laws.

The independence of MPs has in the Jubilee era been severely eroded as partisan interests override the best interests of this country, including those of the MPs themselves.

The Executive has been poking its nose into legislative matters with the aim of advancing political party interests to safeguard the future of some individuals.

Jubilee MPs were recently summoned to State House to receive “directions” on the electoral laws that turned Parliament’s special session into a shouting match on Tuesday.

A second special session was called within 48 hours, an indication that the House leadership was conniving with external forces to achieve pre-determined legislative outcomes.

This is not the first time MPs have received subtle threats from the Executive (for Jubilee) and party leaders (for the opposition) over certain legislation tasks meant to advance specific politics interests. The House leadership has become robotic tools for the Executive to unleash on hapless MPs, who are forced to take positions they do not believe in.

It is unfortunate that the contentious electoral laws that have stoked controversy have become an item for a Jubilee/Cord contest. Some of these laws are impractical and hard to implement, yet some opposition MPs, in their bid to show their loyalty to their party leaders, have been forced to support or reject any meaningful amendments to them.

BANK ACCOUNTS

One example is the law that requires people who are not even political party candidates to open campaign bank accounts eight months before elections, yet civil servants are supposed to resign six months before polls. What about the implementation of a law that caps campaign expenditure?

Jubilee was tactless. I am privy to the suspicion generated by the re-introduction of the amendments to laws that had already left the National Assembly and were headed to the Senate.

The coalition should have exhaustively handled these changes at the committee level with adequate consultations. Laws affect both sides of the political divide and it cannot be that a law as serious as one that touches on elections is branded a Jubilee or Cord law.

No side should be seen to have “won” a legislation war as this is likely to send out ominous signals about the intended outcome of such a law.

Both Jubilee and Cord MPs have come under pressure from their party leaders. They are weighed down by their inability to conduct their mandate without carefully considering the ramifications of their legislative work. They have become prisoners of loyalty to party leaders who at times are only interested in their own survival.

DIRECT IMPACT

Take the anti-party-hopping law, for example. MPs across the board regret passing that law as it has a direct impact on their political future. The law can only be favourable to party leaders, explaining the rare support it got from both the Jubilee and Cord leaders as it forbids MPs defecting after participating in their party elections.

Many MPs had opposed the law, both on the floor and outside Parliament, as it affected their democratic right. However, they were summoned by their party leaders and ordered to pass the law.

We must protect Parliament and stop it from becoming a tool of party leaders, especially on political legislation. The principle of consultation must be upheld so that the laws that come from Parliament are for posterity, not skewed for political interests.

The relationship between Parliament and the Executive must not be adversarial but facilitative to allow delivery of service to citizens.

The theatre of shortsighted fights between coalition opponents should be kept out of the noble legislative work that MPs are supposed to do.

If the Executive and party leaders are allowed to continue lording it over legislators, many MPs risk leaving Parliament without making any serious legislation to safeguard their legacy. An independent Parliament should make laws to serve generations to come.