By SUSAN LINNEÉ

More by this Author

November 8 didn’t turn out as I had expected after casting my ballot in a presidential election for the first time on American soil.

Here in Minnesota where I grew up, and to which I returned to live a year ago after four decades away – two of them in Kenya – the consensus seemed to be that the first woman president in US history would be elected and that the reality show that had consumed our politics would finally go off the air.

Actually, Hillary Clinton did carry Minnesota but by a much smaller margin than expected; the state became, along with Illinois, a lonely spot of blue in the centre of an angry red map of electoral results.

After watching Donald Trump outperform, outmanoeuvre and overwhelm his Republican presidential rivals in a series of televised performances, I still confidently declared that he didn’t stand a chance and that a majority of voters would never fall for his glib spiel about making America great again by bringing back thousands of jobs shipped off to China and Mexico. (Most were lost to automation.)

About half the voters did bite – and the other half didn’t. But in the United States, the popular vote does not elect the president; we elect the Electoral College when we vote. Each state gets electors equal to the number of their congressional district plus their two senators (Minnesota has 10 votes, California 55, New York 31, Illinois 21 – not nearly enough to reach the winning 270).

WHY WRONG

So why did so many get it wrong? Polls that were unable to plumb the real intentions of many voters who believed Donald Trump when he claimed the system was “rigged”? Failure of “the media” to discover what really lay in the hearts of disgruntled white men without college education and all the others who joined them? The discussion could well go on into the 2020 campaign.

Since my return I have travelled to many regions of the United States. And every stop impressed upon me the complexity of this vast, almost unruly place where each of the 50 states has its own character, desires, dreams – and laws. Federal law can trump, but it is the states that hold ultimate power over most of their own affairs. And as those founding fathers realised early on, governing this country was going to be akin to herding cats.

But what was the complaint in Minnesota, a state 2.5 times smaller than Kenya with about 5.48 million inhabitants and at $334,780 billion, the 16th largest gross domestic product in the US in 2015? And an average per capita GDP of $54,431? And, once again, at 74 per cent the largest voter turnout in the country, a turnout that included voters born in Kenya, Somalia, Liberia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Russia, Mexico, etc.

About six months ago, the Star-Tribune did a series on Greater Minnesota. But it had nothing to do with making Minnesota great again; it was about the vast part of the state outside the more prosperous and heavily blue metro area.

TURNS RED

Outside the metro, the map turns increasingly red. Many of the small towns that sprang up in the late 19th century as grain collection points for the railroad or seats for the state’s 87 counties now find themselves off the major highways; they are smaller, older and less prosperous and yet fiercely proud of their histories and way of life. Most of the residents are descendants of German, Swedish, Norwegian and Finnish immigrants – as most Minnesotans still are. But for the past 25 years people in rural areas and smaller towns feel they have been losing ground and see those who have been moving in as interlopers who are changing their familiar landscape. They come for jobs the traditional residents don’t seem to want – backbreaking agricultural labour or work in slaughterhouses. They work and pay taxes, even though many are not yet US citizens. But the “traditionals” have been led to believe the newcomers are living off generous government welfare benefits that they – genuine citizens – have paid for and don’t benefit from. This is not true, but truth was an early victim in this electoral cycle.

Here in the metro area, disappointed voters are drying their eyes, and protesters are still out on the street although there has been no real post-election violence in any part of the state. But there is a growing realisation – even as Mr Trump begins to realise the magnitude of his task and the difficulty of turning his campaign promises into real results – that political affiliation, once just one aspect of a citizen’s makeup, has become almost a tribal marker in a country whose motto still remains “E pluribus unum” – out of many, one.