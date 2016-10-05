Clearly, everyone wants commissioners who are credible and can be trusted.

In Kenya, the debate is how new electoral commissioners will be selected after the impending exit of the current ones.

By MARION OUMA

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, last year held what has been described by observers as its most credible and fairest elections since the return to civilian and democratic rule in 1999.

Goodluck Jonathan, the incumbent president, conceded defeat, paving the way for smooth handing over to Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria is characterised by deep religious and ethnic cleavages. The political environment, just like in other African countries, is highly polarised, which can portend risk, precariousness, and fragility during and after election periods. The Boko Haram insurgency in the northeastern part of the country has worsened the situation.

Transparency International corruption indices have consistently showed Nigeria as one of the most corrupt countries globally. Last year’s elections, however, showed Nigeria in a new light, rekindling hopes for growth in democracy. For Kenya, which will be conducting its elections next year, there are lessons to be learned from Nigeria.

Following what was described as a shambolic election in 2007, a new Independent National Electoral Commission was inaugurated in 2010, tasked with carrying out legal and administrative reforms. Key among the reforms was the restructuring and reorganisation of the commission to increase its efficiency and effectiveness.

GAIN TRUST

The electoral commission had lost its credibility and it was, therefore, important that it gain the trust and confidence of the people. This became a major focus of the commission.

Some of the reforms put in place included cleaning up the voter register to remove multiple and dead voters. The commission also adopted a biometric voter registration and other aspects of electronic voting – most of which was learnt from Kenya following our own elections in 2013. The reforms aimed to make election day procedures and modalities more open and transparent to avoid suspicion and tension.

The conduct of the commission’s chairman was one of the contributing factors to the success of the elections. Prof Attahiru Jega, described as an independent reformist academic, was determined to move away from the messes of previous elections. He ensured that chances of high-level bribery within the commission were minimised. He encouraged the use of technology in the electoral process to seal loopholes that could be used to solicit bribes.

DURING RELAYING

The greatest test for the chairman came during the relaying of the presidential results. His calm demeanour and the mature way he handled opposition from the incumbent’s party prevented the collapse of the electoral process. He remained composed and even amid chaos by some of the president’s men, he continued to relay the results under the protection of security personnel. The commission rose above political interference and manipulation.

In Kenya, the debate is how new electoral commissioners will be selected after the impending exit of the current ones. Clearly, everyone wants commissioners who are credible and can be trusted. The lesson lies in the selection of men and women who, like Caesar’s wife, must be beyond reproach and of good repute and integrity. Above all, they must be committed to ensuring credible elections to avoid a repeat of the 2007/2008 debacle.

I am sure it is the hope of many Kenyans that the next commissioners will emulate Prof Jega – full of integrity and not easily compromised. The professor’s term expired at the end of the elections – with his credibility and integrity intact and much sought after in political and academic circles.