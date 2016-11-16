And that world is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Outlook is of a world that must advance on climate action without the expectation of America’s catalytic support and influence.

By Kathambi Kaaria

Many hearts broke when Hillary Clinton lost her bid for the US presidency. Personally, I held the conviction that a win for Clinton would be a win for women around the world who work hard and fight valiantly to be recognised for their skills, knowledge, and dedication.

There is another disappointment for those dedicated to fighting climate change and sustainability challenges: a loss for Clinton most certainly seems like a loss for the planet.

One of the hallmarks of President Obama’s legacy has been his commitment to combat climate change. He demonstrated this by passing the Clean Power Bill and assenting to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Clinton’s candidacy promised to advance Obama’s legacy by reducing oil consumption, making energy, infrastructure, innovation, and manufacturing cleaner and more efficient, promoting conservation, and making environmental and climate justice priorities.

Donald Trump has expressed diametrically opposed opinions. He has denied climate change, calling it a “hoax created by the Chinese and promised to cancel the Paris Agreement, end funding to global warming programmes, scrap environmental regulation, renew the coal industry, and repeal federal spending on clean energy.

He has made good his intentions by choosing Myron Ebell, an avowed climate denier, to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team. Markets quickly reacted to these developments, with oil and coal stocks rising as renewables fell.

GREENHOUSE GASES

The US is the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouses gases after China. Success in mitigating climate change relies heavily on such emitters pulling their weight in global efforts.

Although signatories to the Paris Agreement cannot withdraw ratification for at least four years, there are no penalties for failing to comply with the stipulations. Therefore, the Trump administration can effectively limit participation through inaction on the efforts required of signatories. That, coupled with undermining the EPA and clean power plan regulations, would set America back in tackling its role in greenhouse gas emissions.

This could also demotivate countries that look up to America’s leadership in combating climate change challenges, especially developing nations that consider these a less urgent priority to development.

Defunding clean energy and research and development programmes, and possibly ending supportive subsidies and regulations, could significantly slow down innovations in wind, solar, nuclear power, and electric vehicles that are progressively making renewable energy affordable. Equally detrimental would be the withdrawal of support to programmes to the tune of $3 billion. Countries that have made commitments to the $100 billion plan could feel encouraged to renege on their pledges.

CATALYTIC SUPPORT

The outlook, then, is of a world that must advance on climate action without the expectation of America’s catalytic support and influence. And that world is not beyond the realm of possibility. The market forces that have sustained progress towards a cleaner planet are unstoppable. Natural gas will continue to outcompete coal and innovation and technology will continue to make renewable energy more affordable and efficient.

Globally, individuals, businesses, governments, and civil society will continue to ensure progress in resolving climate change challenges. In China, for example, the middle class is a monumental force in pushing for government action to guarantee cleaner air.

Businesses must continue with actions, innovations, and investments that reduce their impact on climate change. Individuals and civil society groups must sustain the momentum by keeping governments accountable. And governments must keep their commitments to combat climate change.

And so we move forward with hope and conviction that the moral imperative to create a safe and just space for humanity to thrive might have suffered a temporary blow, but it must continue undeterred.

Kathambi Kaaria is chief executive officer, Creide.