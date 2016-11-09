Refugees, especially from Arab and African origin, could be blocked from entering the US.

All one needs to do is go to the Internet for videos of angry white people who no longer care about being politically correct.

By JAMES SANG

The outcome has blindsided us. For the past year, we read and went through the polls and “expert” analyses.

We listened to pundits and took it all as truth. Major newspapers predicted a Hillary Clinton victory.

We rooted for her because we believed she would carry on President Barack Obama’s policies, especially on immigration.

Weren’t we told that the Senate would go to the Democrats? Immigrants looked forward to the day a comprehensive law would be enacted and passed.

Most, especially the undocumented ones, live around that hope. Unfortunately, analysts ignored the silent and invisible hand of the little-educated white male voter. The so-called Rust-belt states are home to this group.

Not only would a new immigration law be enacted but "illegals" would possibly face greater hostility.

This wing of the Republican Party will control the White House, the Congress and the House of Representatives. The Senate will remain with the “establishment” Republicans. So they will work in an uneasy coalition and nominate a conservative judge.

MORE HOSTILE

Trump’s surrogates are even more hostile to immigrants than he. His campaign CEO Stephen Bannon of the news and opinion website Breibert News Network, is an unapologetic racist. Refugees, especially from Arab and African origin, could be blocked from entering the US.

Perhaps half of Kenyans here are undocumented. East Baltimore alone rivals Murang’a, with most residents engaged in the underground economy. Clinton had promised to work with Congress to pass sensible immigration laws that could have provided relief to these people. I suppose that is now history.

Not only would this disrupt the lives they have built for years, but their families would be torn apart, as they would be deported.

Once those who have lived here for long arrive home, they would suffer psychological torture, guilt and pecuniary embarrassment.

Many no longer have homes in Kenya or may face a hostile reception. These Kenyans are often derided for being abroad for long “with nothing to show for it”.

It’s not uncommon to see many who voluntarily moved to Kenya disillusioned and returning to the US. It is worse for deportees. The next four years will be hard for immigrants.