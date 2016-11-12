This policy is already being strictly implemented by the contractor on the Nairobi-Naivasha phase, whose construction started on September 1 this year, and is expected to be ready for commissioning on November 25, next year.

This is to ensure that employees and even contracted parties know what to do whenever they are confronted by certain wildlife conservation situations while on site.

For starters, CCCC undertook to ensure that no construction work would be begin on site without its employees and contractors going through an elaborate training and sensitisation campaign on wildlife protection.

By KIENDI NDAMBUKI

The proposal to have the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway project pass through the Nairobi National Park has been met with sustained protests from conservationists and other interested parties.

With the benefit of hindsight, this was largely to be expected, as the park, which is home to diverse species of wildlife, is a unique national treasure.

It is celebrated as one of the only natural and protected wildlife habitats in the world within touching distance of and almost contiguous to the hustle and bustle of a city’s central business district.

As part of its planning, and to its credit, the contractor of the stretch between Nairobi and Naivasha – China Communications Construction Company – had already exhaustively mapped the potential risks to wildlife at the park and come up with an elaborate mitigation plan.

For starters, CCCC undertook to ensure that no construction work would be begin on site without its employees and contractors going through an elaborate training and sensitisation campaign on wildlife protection. This is to ensure that employees and even contracted parties know what to do whenever they are confronted by certain wildlife conservation situations while on site.

This policy is already being strictly implemented by the contractor on the Nairobi-Naivasha phase, whose construction started on September 1 this year, and is expected to be ready for commissioning on November 25, next year.

Employees are expected to steer clear of wild animals but the training also includes instructions on how to behave in case of an encounter. There will be maximum security for employees who are expected to avoid any form of poaching, walking or taking photos as such activities may be disruptive to wildlife.

PROJECT'S DESIGN

Beyond training, another key mitigating factor in the construction work in order to protect wildlife is embedded in the project’s design itself.

Based on its own research and extensive consultations with the Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Railways Corporation, the CCCC has ensured that the SGR route is confined only to non-core areas of the park. This is to ensure minimum impact on the park’s diverse flora and fauna.

The result is a route that passes through the national park from the middle with a long bridge, a plan that has been accepted by all the relevant stakeholders. The total length of the bridge, which is the centrepiece of the design work, is 8.63 kilometers with 6.4 kilometers located within the park. The height entering the park is 5 meters and height leaving the park is 38 meters, with an average pier height of 18 meters. The route passes through the non-core area of the park with scarce wildlife activities.

The long bridge will allow free passage of wildlife under the bridge with functional and eco-friendly design, imposing limited impact on the wildlife.

Such has been the high levels of optimisation of route alignment that the possibility of interference with wildlife has been significantly minimised; there will be no re-location of the petroleum pipeline, while a number of villas in Karen have been spared the disruptive effects of demolition and the expensive and normally long-drawn land acquisition process that goes with the same.

ECONOMIC VALUE

Two stations, at Ongata Rongai and Ngong, have been included as integral to the route plan and to ensure that the population in these areas glean maximum economic value from the SGR line.

Still on the design, power barriers have been incorporated on both sides of the track to minimise noise pollution and the distractive effects it can have on wildlife.

The contractor has undertaken that there will be no blasting in areas which have a heavy wildlife population. Where this practice is imperative, it will be controlled, with preventive measures put in place before execution.

In areas where drilling is necessary, especially for water, CCCC is expected to back-fill any resultant holes and pits with the same dislocated soil.

Access to the site will be through one way only: A designated road on a route that has been agreed on by the relevant parties. The road will be built within the Right of Way or construction corridor and parallel to the railway line.

Gravel surface will be adopted with two carriageways of 7 meters’ width in total. A 2.5 per cent slope will be adopted, with temporary drainage ditches on each side.

Wire mesh will be erected to isolate the construction area and ensure the safety of both the animals and humans working on the track. Police and security guards are to be stationed with designated staff at both the entrance and exit. When there is no vehicular traffic, the entrance will be closed.