I do not agree that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are the solution to our food security problems.

By JOHN MBARIA

Some scientists have been pushing the government to lift a ban on the importation of genetically engineered foods, arguing that Kenya is missing a vital production technology employed by other countries.

But this is not the answer to food insecurity. The answer lies in addressing why Kenya has continued to experience some of the most profound effects of unfettered misuse of land. This has been through what land use planners term “urban sprawl”, which has been gobbling up fertile agricultural land.

According to Dr Isaac Mwangi, the head of the Urban and Regional Planning Department at the University of Nairobi, the initial signs of the spectacular urbanisation process started around 1993/1994, when land speculation hit fever pitch.

This became more observable when the government headed by Mr Mwai Kibaki came to power in December, 2002. People rushed to buy land for housing and business premises in “cheaper” urban periphery and rural areas.

Equally important is the fact that people with rich agricultural land, and especially those close to cities and major towns, have not been able to resist the “urban pull”. Many have been selling their highly prized land in the rural-urban fringe to buy cheaper and bigger parcels in the more distant rural areas. Some of landholders have been selling portions of their land and using the proceeds to construct rental residential houses in the remaining portions. They get more money from sale of land than agriculture can guarantee them.

PLANNING LAWS

According to other experts, the main predicament is that agriculture is not recognised by land use planning laws. Instead, land use is determined by zoning laws, which prescribe the areas to be used for commercial, residential, industrial, recreational, and public purposes. In effect, agriculture is not valued as a land use in this context.

The law does not obligate those who own land to put it to productive use. As a result, a strange phenomenon, “land hoarding”, has emerged. The conditions for ownership of land have never included compulsory requirements to maximise production to attain food security. Anyone with money can buy and hoard land and, therefore, lock out the people with no land but with requisite skills and resources to invest and maximise production.

This has made Kenya vulnerable to being enticed to accept technologies that do not guarantee the production of safe foods. Ms Anne Maina, the coordinator of the Kenya Biodiversity Coalition, believes that this has primed the country to accept genetically engineered foods, particularly maize, the country’s staple. She accuses some scientists of accepting what she terms “unacceptable technology” before verifying its safety and its effect on the health of consumers, or how bad land use affects food security.

FOREST DESTRUCTION

I do not agree that GMOs are the solution to our food security problems. The solution lies in addressing our system of land use, which has led to forest destruction and the consequent depletion of the ability of the forests to store and release water to streams and rivers for domestic, livestock, and irrigation.

Water shortage is now common in many parts of the country while drought frequently leads to famine emergencies. Competition for scarce water and pasture continues to fuel conflicts among pastoralists and between small and large-scale irrigation farmers.

The introduction of genetically-engineered species is not the solution because the main goal of GMO companies is commercial – assuring the giant international agribusinesses of a ready market for the seeds they have patented.