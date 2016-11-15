These scare tactics are the same ones used by many leaders in Africa to ride on negative ethnicity in an unfortunate game of political expediency.

By PETER CHANDO

The story of America’s 2016 presidential election is no different from that of many African countries. The US has had widespread demonstrations prior to and after the elections. The election result is being rejected by the people, the majority of whom voted for Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump thanks to a flawed electoral system. Some would say that America is facing post-election violence.

The president-elect has divided the great United States right down the middle with his divisive rhetoric that has brought the country down from its high moral standing. The incoming 45th president is a man accused of tax evasion, xenophobia, racist talk, and abuse of women, all nicely packaged in the temperament of a minor. He has been described by out-going President Barack Obama as being “uniquely unqualified to be president”.

The campaigns were dirty and shameful, full of personal attacks and little substance on policy.

Yet the story of Trump’s election serves to remind us of our common humanity. Trump’s supporters voted for him because he spoke loudly to their fears, fears that are familiar to all of us, the fear of losing a job opportunity to someone else, the fear of an evil stranger moving into your neighbourhood, the fear of strange cultures wiping out your own.

Take the recent xenophobic wave in South Africa where black men attacked black men from other countries. It is the same fear that has seen Kenya seek to close down the Dadaab refugee camp and send Somalis “back to their country”. It is the same fear that France and other European nations are grappling with from the Syria situation.

DETENTION CAMPS

The walls that Donald Trump talks of are no different from the detention camps that Australia has set up on isolated islands to stop immigrants from getting to the mainland. Trump’s dream wall is no different from Spain’s Melilla border fence. It is no different from Europe’s fences against thousands of Africans who risk life and limb crossing the Mediterranean. It is no different from Kenya’s planned wall along its border with Somalia. It is no different from the invisible walls that Britain chose to build with Brexit.

Human beings are not always rational and fear is a strong motivation for irrational behaviour.

Trump’s election reminds one of the election of George W. Bush. Like Trump, Bush lost the popular vote to Al Gore in 2000 but went on to win the Electoral College. Before the election, Bush showed a weak grasp of foreign policy and could not name the leaders of India and Pakistan, two quarrelsome neighbours that were about to enter a nuclear stand-off. He got elected anyway. Six months into office he famously referred to Africa as a nation.

After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in America, Bush launched what is widely considered an unfortunate invasion of Iraq. In 2004 he won a second term against the more sober John Kerry by largely scaring Americans into believing that his “war on terror” was the only way to protect America and humanity.

MANY LEADERS

These scare tactics are the same ones used by many leaders in Africa to ride on negative ethnicity in an unfortunate game of political expediency. And like Africans, Americans are human. Fear makes humans deaf to reason, the kind of reason that Hillary Clinton espoused in her campaigns.

Humans try to rationalise things into their limited frames of reference and when confronted with situations that they cannot explain, it is easy for them to become irrational and to point at other people and say, “That’s the bad guy. That’s what’s wrong with the world.”

The world today is deeply inter-dependent, more than at any time in history, and this inter-dependence cannot be reversed. The influence of Isis from the Middle East to Somalia is a direct threat to the life of a resident of Nairobi. Changes in China’s economy have an impact in Lagos and Washington. No country can afford to ignore what is happening in Syria. Man-made borders will not stop refugees running away from death and hunger.

The threats to humanity are the same and leaders need to seek global solutions to human problems. This is what the majority of Americans stand for, as evidenced by Clinton’s win of the popular vote and continuing street protests. Sadly, an almost equal number of Americans, and probably the majority of global citizens, have yet to realise that as long as selfish reasoning continues to pervade the world, men like Donald Trump will continue to flourish on the fears of humanity.