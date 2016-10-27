Mr Ezekiel Mutua, the CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board, has received a lot of flak for his enthusiasm in vetting media products.

The board has explained that its actions are aimed at protecting local consumers from reprehensible material.

Judging by the sharp increase in vice in our country and how impressionable youngsters are increasingly falling prey to destructive activities that can partly be blamed on negative Western media influence, we should throw our weight behind the board to ensure that we get healthy media material.

I suspect that the main rationale behind the barrage of criticism against the board is the conspicuous association of modernisation with westernisation in our country.

In fact, Western culture, however queer or ridiculous, is unquestioningly seen as a symbol of modernity.

We also erroneously think that the two should go hand in hand.

However, as we make strides as a nation, we need to decolonise our minds and once again get in touch with our African roots and heritage that fosters modesty, decency, and integrity.

It would be irresponsible to sacrifice such enduring values for the desire to appear “digital”.

For they say in Kiswahili, “mwacha mila ni mtumwa” (he who abandons his culture is a slave).

Our drifting away from our vibrant cultural and religious identities has contributed to the rise of the number of educated and enlightened people linked to all sorts of ills in society.

This crucial need to reconnect with our roots has motivated learned people such as Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o to revert to the use of vernacular in literary works.

Many countries in the East such as India, China, and Japan have demonstrated that civilisation can be modern without imitating the Western norms.

Without losing any of their culture, customs, and traditions, these countries have greatly progressed and continue to indelibly shape modernity on many fronts, from entertainment and architecture to cuisine, technology, and industry.

I am not saying that Western culture is all bad. Far from it!

What I mean is that there are negative Western aspects such as lewdness, nudity, objectification of women, violence, and drug abuse that are dominating our media programmes and are detrimental to the morals of some consumers.

GO ON

Such immoralities are presented in a glamourised fashion through advertisements and entertainment segments, leading to many unsuspecting people experimenting with some of the fads.

I have always wondered why advertisements for cosmetics like using the naked or half-dressed body of a woman.

Or why heroism is associated with the consumption of alcohol in some advertisements.

There has also been an explosion of call-in programmes that discuss sex-related topics. Such programmes should be aired during the watershed period, as suggested by the board.

There is cause for concern. We have seen a worrying trend of premature sexual escapades in schools.

Many young people consider sport and entertainment celebrities and, even worse, controversial individuals and thieves as the heroes to imitate.

It is no wonder then that young people say that it does not matter how you acquire your wealth as long as you do not go to jail for it. Such attitudes are partly shaped by the media.

I urge Kenyans to stop vilifying the Kenya Film Classification Board and its officials and instead look at the bigger picture, which is about safeguarding the welfare of current and future generations against moral corruption through negative Western media influences.

Let us support Mr Ezekiel Mutua’s good work.