By GODWIN MURUNGA

The President used the occasion of Jamhuri Day celebrations to fire a salvo that will, for good or bad, define the process towards the next General Election.

I refer to his statements on the ICC and alleged foreign interference with the electoral process.

Not only was reference to ICC retrogressive, but the content of the salvo itself went against the aspiration for peaceful elections, which Jubilee and Kepsa emphasise, and the idea of a credible election, which the opposition and civil society vouch for.

I paid particular attention to sequence in his speech and it spoke louder than the content of the speech.

The sequence was emphatic on the intentions of the Jubilee government for 2017 elections.

In a nutshell, where civil society is involved, they will treat the electoral process as a security matter. Here is why.

By starting with the ICC and then foreign interference, the President reactivated the ant-ICC 2013 campaign strategy.

Referencing the recent US elections, he pointed out that “following the last election, much has been said about potential foreign interference with the electoral process”.

Foreign interference, to him, meant “money coming into Kenya from abroad in the guise of supporting good governance or civic education”.

The true intention of this funding, he concluded, “is to influence our electoral choices”.

FREEDOMS

The ICC issue aims to resuscitate Jubilee’s anti-civil society propaganda.

That is why he moved Public Benefits Organisations matters to the internal security docket.

The idea is to frame the funding of civil society work into a sovereignty concern and therefore a security matter.

The President was, therefore, not being sly in referring to the ICC in the same vein as foreign funding and label them as interference.

He was framing an electoral argument that serves a particular campaign strategy whose success depends on constricting civic space by targeting funding sources for civil society.

However, when you treat all civil society engagements as a security matter, you signal intolerance to transparency, accountability and basic rights like speech, movement, and association.

Unfortunately, no citizen owes any of these rights and freedoms to the state and until we conduct a referendum, these rights are protected by the Constitution.

But it is worse when this intolerance is inserted into an electoral context.

One wonders if whoever crafted the president’s speech reflected upon the insidious consequences of securitising basic freedoms in an electoral process whose credibility ultimately depends on the exercise of these basic freedoms.

Anyone who has followed the funding situation around elections will reach a few basic conclusions.

First, foreign donors tend, on the main, to fund work of a technical nature.

They tend to avoid matters that are politically sensitive.

A MOCKERY

The Jubilee administration knows this and is pushing foreign donors further into some apolitical cocoon where they only fund state agencies like IEBC.

Second, not only are bilateral foreign donors excessively careful, most already are skeptical of the continuing value of civil society.

They use all excuses in the book but aim only to re-direct resources away from civil society.

Some even think that work around governance is a done deal and deserve no more attention.

Third, state agencies are adequately funded both by government and these same donors.

IEBC may have numerous challenges but access to adequate funding is not their priority problem.

It is weird how foreign funds become interference only when they are directed at civil society.

In any case, and this is my fourth point, foreign funding rarely comes directly to civil society.

Most of it goes to international organisations some of which, like a particular UN agency, have been openly partisan in favour of the current government.

It must be reiterated that where foreign interference is involved, Kenya is like a house without walls.

The obsession of locking the door tightly when there are no walls represents a mockery of the very idea of sovereignty.