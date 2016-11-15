He masterfully played to the fear that the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) and the American ethos are under threat.

By MARK EVANS ONDARI

Shortly after I arrived in the US in the summer of 2005, I was awed to discover that the electronic shop in the basement of my department was operated by a double amputee. He made no excuses for his condition and drove to work every day, thanks to a custom-made car that unloaded and stowed away his power chair as needed. It was one of the many outward manifestations of the uniqueness of the American spirit and idealism that convinced me to stay after my studies.

And yet last week, as I watched the US election results on TV, I could not help feeling a sense of revulsion that this idealism, which had charmingly struck me as being quintessential to the American culture, would somehow give birth to “Trumpism”, a scary ideology founded on lies, hatred, and fear-mongering.

Granted, most Americans are justifiably angry at politicians who have gone to bed with lobbyists in Washington DC. The real question, though, is how a bellicose like Donald Trump and his “deplorables” managed to run a “tyranny of numbers” against the Clinton machine.

First, recall that in 2008 Barack Obama kicked up quite a storm from conservative America when he said that “they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them, or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations”.

These remarks nearly wrecked Obama’s candidacy, and most people in rural America never quite forgave him. Even though he has done a good job, steadying the economy through the storms of recession and sabotage by the Republicans, these folks dislike him to the core. They wanted a clean break from everything Obama, thus Hillary Clinton had no real chance with them.

Second, to understand the Trump “movement”, one should ask why there is so much hatred for liberals in general and President Obama in particular. The answer is Fox News TV Channel. It is the war room for conservative America where lies, hatred, and fear-mongering are distilled on prime time.

Fox News singlehandedly brainwashed a large swath of (mostly semi-literate) Americans into believing that Obama is the anti-Christ who hates America, and that Hillary Clinton is his lackey. They shamelessly contend that liberals are a threat to the American way of life, that black people are lazy and have criminal genes encoded in their DNA, among other deplorable (pun fully intended) narratives.

Third, while it is true that Clinton dug her own political grave through her reckless handling of classified information, the mainstream media let the American people down by being fixated with and creating an email “scandal” instead of steering the national conversation to the candidates’ policy differences.

But why Trump? What he lacks in finesse and perceived intellect, Donald Trump more than makes up in grandstanding and conmanship. He capitalised on the frustration of some Americans who see their jobs being shipped abroad to whip up anger against Clinton and the status quo. He masterfully played to the fear that the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) and the American ethos are under threat.

The ultimate irony, though, is that while Republicans pontificate on the need for candidates to espouse Christian and conservative values, Trump is neither a conservative nor a practising Christian. Thus, his election was prevarication at its best. In a sense, then, these elections demonstrated that even established democracies are susceptible to Third World-like assaults in the form of wild equivocations, unfounded fear, and misguided anger.

For America to be whole again, and for its democracy to survive this calculated mediocrity, dangerously retrogressive news outlets such as Fox News have to die. And they probably will because President Obama will soon not be there to provide fodder for shameless racist posturing in the name of freedom of expression.

As for the fractured inter-racial relationships, they cannot be merely wished away nor can they be mended by a president of Trump’s disposition. It has to start in homes, where parents teach their children the essence of tolerance and love for those who do not look like them or share their beliefs.