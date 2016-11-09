Mr Trump’s campaign speeches and written manifesto reveal a lot on blocking immigration from Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, which he sees as sources of crime, terrorism and welfare beneficiaries, but otherwise no single reference to an Africa policy.

Although he did not expressly threaten Africans with mass deportation and the building of border walls as he did to Mexicans, or a mass blockade on entry visas as he did to Arabs and Muslims, no doubt the general anti-immigration, anti-non-white rhetoric must have greatly concerned African immigrants in the US as well as the general African-American population.

By MACHARIA GAITHO

It’s probably not in doubt that many people in Africa are shocked and dismayed by Donald Trump’s election as the president of the United States.

They have a view of Mr Trump shaped by his outrageous campaign statements that seemed to stir up hatred against immigrants, black people and other non-whites. His threats to deport all illegal immigrants was a message that, no doubt, was badly received by both the African diaspora in the US and Africans in Africa.

It was seen as based on exploitation of latent racism in the US, and one that sought to capitalise on white resentment of two-term Barack Obama, a much loved figure in Africa – not just as the first black US president but also for his direct relationship to the mother continent as the son of a Kenyan man.

In the entire campaign, Mr Trump’s only references to Africa were in relation to President Obama’s roots and illegal immigrants.

There are roughly 1.8 million African immigrants in the US, according to a 2013 survey by the Pew Research Centre, with the numbers doubling every decade. The number rose from 880,000 in 2000, itself a significant jump from 80,000 in 1970. Africans accounted for 4.4 per cent of the immigrant population, up from 0.8 per cent in 1970.

Of the immigrant groups arriving in the US over the past five years, Africans also recorded the fastest growth rate.

SPURRED ENTRY

Refugee-friendly policies and the Green Card system have spurred the entry of Africans into the US, and these now look likely to be reversed under a Mr Trump presidency.

The policies outlined on his website touching on foreign, defence and security, international trade pacts and multilateral organisation reveal that Africa simply did not exist for candidate Trump.

The policies outlined on his website touching on foreign, defence and security, international trade pacts and multilateral organisation reveal that Africa simply did not exist for candidate Trump.

This should be worrying for a continent where the US probably exercises more direct and indirect influence than do the former colonial powers such as France, the United Kingdom and Portugal.

The end of the Cold War between the US and the former Soviet Union might have ended the intense rivalry for influence and control between the two superpowers but, over the past decade or so, the former has been embroiled in another keen battle for influence – this time more commercial than military – with the emerging economic superpower China.

Mr Trump talked a lot about tackling insecurity bred out of the Middle East. Indeed, a large part of his foreign policy paper is devoted to his plans for tackling the Islamic State terrorist group spreading out of Syria and Iraq.

ISLAMIST EXTREMISM

There are references to Egypt and Libya, yet the paper makes not a single mention of the threat of violent Islamist extremism in sub-Saharan Africa. This despite al-Shabaab threat in Somalia and Kenya, Boko Haram’s potent presence in Nigeria and other groups roaming in Mali, Chad and other parts of West Africa.

US forces, for instance, have been directly engaged in the war against al-Shabaab in Somalia under the African Union’s Amisom troop contingent.

It is widely recognised that al-Shabaab, Boko Haram and other terror groups in Africa draw their inspiration, funding and mobilisation directly from allied Islamist groups in the Middle East.

Still, not a mention on the Trump manifesto.