Every action has a reaction, every deed a consequence. Spredemann, in his book An Unforgivable Secret, writes, “Choices made, whether bad or good, follow you forever and affect everyone in their path one way or another.”

The consequences may occur immediately or take ages. We all have a moral duty of care to one another. The sacredness of life calls for each of us to do whatever is in our power to safeguard it.

Elephants mourn and bury their dead. Rhesus monkeys forego food to save their counterparts. Man, on the other hand, is complex. Influenced by lust, prejudice and self-interest he satisfies his own needs, or more specifically greed, at the expense of another.

The earth demands justice. Justice for its populace. Justice for choices made intentionally and with full knowledge that have compromised the earth’s wholeness as man’s home.

Unfortunately, not every impact can be documented. Not everyone can be compensated. Not every wrong can be made right. Not everything has a price.

ABSOLUTE OBLIGATIONS

The fossil fuel industry has made a fortune. Fossil fuels have been the main source of energy since the mid-1700s. According to international labour laws, the moral duty to protect not just its workers but also anyone who may be harmed by its operations or product lies squarely with the employer.

Some obligations are absolute. They do not take into account cost, time or inconvenience. If I were the judge, reducing global warming and climate change mitigation would fall under absolute duties of the employer.

Why? Climate change will, if unchecked, wipe out generations through floods and droughts, displace people through inundation, and drive to extinction vulnerable species, reshaping the earth’s resilience and making man more susceptible to the earth’s forces.

For what reason? Economic progression? How much is enough? Who feels the impact the most? The propagator’s of the crisis? Or will their silo mentality cause an unbearable burden for future generations and vulnerable nations?

Aside from its discovery, information regarding fossil fuels and climate change may have been available as early as 1968. Public awareness and global action were delayed until the 1990s due to parallel sources of information and research intended to mislead the world on the facts. Delay tactics for economic aims.

MANSLAUGHTER EQUIVALENT

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (1998) that paid over $200 billion in a 25-year period is an indication that accountability is achievable. The power of collective bargaining is amplified by the fact that prior individual cases were lost.

The need for political leaders and lawyers to take a lead on this cannot be overstated. As they represent the earth and future generations, their children and grandchildren’s safe abode on earth will constitute sufficient payment.

Those who fail to learn from history are definitely going to repeat it. Legal action on the directors that propagated climate change denial should be taken as a lesson to researchers, owners and industries on skewing or withholding life and death information for economic gain.

With regard to outcome, and as far as I’m concerned, this is equivalent to manslaughter, and therefore criminal. Another crisis will arise. Research will uncover the truth. Major benefactors will conduct parallel research to mislead the public.

They will refer to the fossil fuel and tobacco industries. And what wonderful references! The population will be led astray. The avoidance of pain has proved to be an effective motivator. Prosecution may be the pain needed to keep the earth habitable and those industries remembered as disputable, impossible references.

VOICES OF REASON

In addition, the negative peer pressure that seems to draw in so many in the industry in spite of their moral compass is unacceptable. Industries cannot thrive on unified action and expect it to shield them from malpractice.

There is a need to isolate the good from the bad. A need to see voices of reason in industries that can contradict ill practices and stand for what is right. Accountability will drive this and enforce the fact that no one is immune to the law. Be it an individual or a group.

Holding the fossil fuel industry to account will open avenues for new regulations and policy. These regulations will go a long way in decelerating the rapid pace and urgency with which fossil fuels are exploited.

They will encourage research into new technologies and even reimbursement of some sort to the more vulnerable nations through foreign investment in renewable energy technologies to sustain economic growth.

The policies may popularise efficiency and less is more ideologies with regard to fossil fuel energy use, countering the consumerism patterns that have contributed to the situation we find ourselves in.

Now that we know, we strive to right what we can, prevent what we can, and hope that this will not translate into another case of justice delayed, justice denied. The earth is waiting for justice; it will neither forgive nor forget.