ARUNGA: Can you separate a disgraced personality from his art?

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

More by this Author

I will confess from the get-go that as soon as I heard Chris Brown was coming to Mombasa, I wanted to go.

The first time I heard about it was a couple of years ago, when there was a hoax going around that a ticket to the concert would cost 26,000 shillings. Which, to be fair, isn’t too far from the truth now – a normal ticket was going for 5,000, then 10,000, and VIP is 20,000, and the few paying for VVIP are “removing” a cool 50,000 shillings to see Chris Brown on stage.

Back then, I was willing to sell a kidney to go see him perform. Now… maybe just a few of my dreadlocks, the way I hear they steal them in town.

I mean, it’s Chris Brown. He is an amazing performer. I love most – if not all – of his songs. His dancing is gifted and he sounds like molten honey. What’s not to like?

Well, there is the small, tiny fact that he beat up Rihanna, quite violently, and continues to have a tellingly violent personality (remember that scene in the club with Drake’s dancers?). There have been and continue to be multiple assault charges linked to his name.

In fact, Chris Brown has famously been banned from several countries for his criminal record – such as the UK, Australia and Japan.

INTERNAL BATTLE



But he’s coming here.

And I want to go.

It’s an internal battle for me. At a lower level, it is the same battle I struggle with whenever I enjoy an R Kelly song, or bop to Michael Jackson’s glorious musical prowess. These people have done things, terrible things, to other people. Even if they were alleged to have done these things, these cases still keep popping up.

I don’t know how Hollywood works – and when I say Hollywood, I mean celebrity life in general – but I do sometimes think where there is smoke, there is fire, even if sometimes, horribly so, people fake charges towards celebrities for money.

I can’t watch “The Cosby Show” anymore, not in the same way I used to. I view everything he says with suspicion. Every touch, every move, every lesson he taught. I wonder if the cast knew. If the producers knew. If they ever left him alone with the women on that show.

Can you listen to R Kelly without remembering that he married a barely teenage Aaliyah (she was 12 when they met, 15 when they got married; he was 27), and that he frequently, as recently as three years ago, would prowl around high schools looking for girls to take home? That he, too, is an almost prolific sexual offender, who is reputed to share the videos he makes with teenagers, proudly?

It’s stomach-churning stuff. There are videos, and testimonies, and court cases to prove it (surprisingly, R Kelly has never been charged for statutory rape; go figure).

ABETTING EVIL?

For Chris Brown, too, there are videos. And cases. And pictures of his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Rihanna, with a bloody, bruised face.

He pleaded guilty to one count.

Now, the questions I struggle with here are, how far should you separate a person’s music from the person themselves? Is it possible to make beautiful music and still be an awful person? And, by going to a concert, are you supporting this behaviour?

Of course it is possible to make beautiful things and be ugly inside. Humanity has incredible capacity for these dualities to exist. Every Escobar has someone they love. Every Bundy has someone they won’t hurt. There are probably a host of people out there producing art we consume consistently, and we still consume it; many we will possibly never know of.

And one can question the effect that consuming this art has on one’s psyche. You’re not going to become a paedophile by listening to R Kelly.

Are you?

Is that the same argument for video games, when children become more violent by being desensitised to goriness, or how people claim listening to rap music has a psychological effect?

It must, though. Music is one of the most powerful, most influential forces on the planet.

But that should mean that music can be separate from the artist, pure in itself. Key word here: should.

I am not here to give you a moral argument or justification for Chris Brown being allowed to perform in Mombasa, even after Koffi Olomide suffered the collective wrath of the Kenyan people for basically the same thing. I am here to ask your opinion on separating personalities from their products.