By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Let us stop, for just a moment, and consider the repeated idiocy that goes into perpetuating the Sexual Reward Stereotype.

Sex is not supposed to be used to manipulate anyone into action, more often than not, and this is, of course, in an ideal situation. We all strive for an ideal situation, of course, I mean, just look at our Constitution.

Which is why, in my opinion, going so far as to dictate that people should be denied sex by their significant others because they do not have voter’s cards crosses a line.

First of all, you can’t ordain what goes on in people’s bedrooms, unless it is infringing on someone else’s human rights.

Honestly, it’s a bit rude to tell someone what to do with their partner. I bet the people who keep spouting this nonsense would be annoyed if someone told them what to do in the bedroom – ‘Grab a furry handcuff! And you won’t get food until you do!’

If you want people to vote, just say so. Stop bringing personal intimacy to a public gathering.

Second, don’t these people telling others to deny their partners sex feel silly doing so? Who are the people in the crowds they are directing in this manner?

Are they the people from Isiolo, who now have no water? Are those the people they expect to go vote? Let me tell you, I was very proud of the people of Isiolo when they said they will not get voters cards until they get water.

I’m proud of them, and the thousands of IDPs as well who have also refused to get voters cards, because what are they voting for? The fact that they are still being called IDPs speaks to the fact that they still have not been settled or compensated.

There are people telling these IDPs to vote for them – people on the podiums who are going back to their big houses, who have done nothing for the people who do not have those houses.

YOUR HEALTH NEEDS

In fact, it may be more logical, at this point, to get an NHIF card as opposed to a voter’s card.

I have seen this going around on Twitter as well – because now that the doctors are on strike and your government doesn’t particularly care, to the point of threatening to arrest the doctors union officials, you don’t know where your healthcare is coming from, do you?

At this point who is in government is secondary to your water needs or your housing needs or your health needs, regardless of the fact that the people in government are the ones who are supposed to be making the policy that is friendly for Kenyan citizens.

Yes, health is devolved, but don’t be fooled; health policy is still under national government, according to the Constitution in Schedule IV.

Stop dictating to people what they should or should not do in their bedrooms. Sex is a matter between two people, of course under the usual monogamous relationship patterns.

If I don’t want a voter’s card, it is a private issue. And yes, I am still allowed to complain about the government, because I still pay taxes and live in this country, unless of course people who don’t have voter’s cards don’t have to pay taxes and live here.

Stop shaming people who choose not to vote, as if it is the only way they can engage with the national processes and be active citizens. It is their choice to do so.

If you are interested in changing that, have conversations with them, next to them as opposed to on some raised, out-of-touch dais.

And here’s a thought: how about giving people someone they believe in and can actually vote for instead?

Then you won’t have to be bedroom-bully them. Instead, the intelligent, patriotic people of Kenya would be lining up for their voices to be heard.