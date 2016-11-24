Nigeria is going through a very difficult austerity period. The Naira needs a reset, embassies have no paper and oil prices have been in a slump

What can one learn from flying between Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos and the former Gregoire Kayibanda International Airport in Kigali? Not much, but here’s a try.

On the outward leg from Nairobi to Lagos which included two stopovers, the security screening point at Kigali International Airport was shut down for about 15 minutes as a group of Nigerian travellers engaged the Kigali guards in a loud discussion about the thoroughness of the security searches. Senior airport staff came out of their offices to watch the commotion in the terminal.

Rwandans don’t let you go through their security machines until they are certain. I had flown without a belt and with rubber shoes, but the guard wanted me to remove my plastic watch as well. Even people wearing sandals have to remove them to go through the machines.

I had already received my visa from the Nigerian embassy in Nairobi, but my hosts had to make a special arrangement with the Nigerian government for other people attending a conference to get visas on arrival at the airport. I later found out this was because many Nigerian embassies are out of visa stamp paper and are therefore unable to process applications.

Later, at the Lagos meeting, a representative of the President of Rwanda got a standing ovation when she said her country had eliminated visas for Africans, made it possible to start a company in six hours and bought a new Airbus plane to connect Africa. I would hope Kenyan ministers market the country as much on their foreign trips and shuttle diplomacy.

A few days later on the way back, I found that it took almost three hours to walk through Murtala Mohammed airport up to the plane on a Sunday morning. There were numerous security cheques, and checkpoints, 13 in total.

TOO MANY CHECKS

There was no power in the airport, boarding passes were written by hand, and economy passengers sat where they wanted. The same Rwandan official from before was in the queue looking quite amused at the processes she had to go through.

When you go through Murtala Mohamed airport and see the volumes of passengers going through the dozen different checks to get on a plane, it's hard to believe the airport has Category One status, allowing direct flights to and from the United States.

Most of the checks had to do with heightened security measures, but there were simply too many.

Often, along the way, you’d see some passengers get into roadblocks, such as being caught with two valid passports, having liquids in their bags or overweight suitcases, and rolls of money would discretely change hands to clear it up.

On the way back, we landed in in Kigali and boarded the customary courtesy bus that ferries passengers the short distance to the terminal.

The airport officials knew there were late passengers connecting to other flights and gave them priority assistance. They had even pre-printed boarding passes for some passengers.

From this, you may think that airports in Lagos, and perhaps Nairobi, represent the past and Kigali the future. But the Rwanda airport is still tiny and handles about 500,000 passengers a year. This is about 1,400 a day, an easily manageable number.

In comparison Murtala does about 7 million a year, which is almost 20,000 passengers a day. When Kigali gets to those numbers, how will they manage?

Will they lose focus and attention to details like having a bus for every plane and knowing where every late passenger is? Will the staff have the patience to listen to loud passengers in amusement instead of losing their tempers?

FAILURE TO DIVERSIFY

Nigeria is going through a very difficult austerity period. The Naira needs a reset, embassies have no paper and oil prices have been in a slump.

While President Buhari gets the blame, the reality is this is due to a long failure to diversify and reinvest in other sectors. But don’t count old Africa out.

One guest at the event was a Former Prime Minister of Benin who sympathised with Nigeria, saying that while oil accounted for less than 20 per cent of GDP, it was more than 70 per cent of the government’s income.

The dollar is being floated, uncomfortably devaluing the Naira to market levels, not government ones. But Nigeria has seen it all, and the unexpected victory of Donald Trump as US President means a resetting of global relationships and principles.

One outcome of this could be that the price of oil, whose production levels OPEC nations still dispute, could finally turn and settle back upwards, stabilising the Nigerian government’s plans.

That would come with another lesson on the consequences of depending too much on oil revenue.