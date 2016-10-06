By KWAME OWINO

It is a cliché that taxi drivers have the most rounded ideas about any society, because their job compels them to develop good conversation skills.

During a trip in an Uber cab in the middle of last week, I steered my conversation with this driver towards questions that would test basic lessons in economics.

I was curious to know why he took months before joining the Uber service. His answer was, “I didn’t like middlemen to come between me and clients and take a commission from my earnings”.

The attitude reflected in this statement is common in Kenya — the idea that middlemen are pests who earn from the labour and products of others.

Kenya has an abundance of brokers and agents who insert themselves between trading parties and take a good commission. Many brokers and agents deserve their bad reputation, for as you can tell, the public sector and the National Youth Service have shown how brokers and consultants made money for supplying no service or through predatory pricing.

EFFECTIVE MIDDLEMEN

In agriculture, one of the perennial complaints from farmers is that brokers buy produce at low prices and sell them for more, thereby enriching themselves at the expense of the “real producer”.

To begin with, no prosperous society could survive by reducing the number of middlemen or agents. The reason for this is that prosperity depends on further growth of the economy and productivity of all work.

With prosperity and growth of any sectors, the rise of effective middlemen is indispensable. This counter-intuitive idea comes from the fact that the very definition of the modern economy is that the variety of goods and service that are produced will rise exponentially.

To illustrate, the Stone Age household had less than a dozen different goods in their collective possession. Today, the most highly deprived household in Nairobi will probably have at least five times that number of goods in its possession at any one time.

The expansion and differentiation in the goods and services means that there will be heavy specialisation by a few people providing certain products. This growth in the number of material possessions means that middlemen or agents to links and complete markets are absolutely necessary.

Indeed, the very definition of poverty today is the inability to be an agent of or to have another middleman work to provide exchange services. Your average supermarket is also a well-placed middleman between manufacturers of different products and a public that needs them.

FARMERS AND CHOICE

Some Kenyan farmers dislike the fact that they have to hand over their property to middlemen designated by government or other law. Some county governments have passed legislation intended to coerce farmers to trade their coffee crop through designated agents or to hand it over altogether to a marketing channel favoured by the county officials.

This is a laughable situation because while these laws may cut out the private middleman, what they have done is to interpose the county government and its agents as the approved middlemen.

In essence these laws merely result in a change of form, not abolition of the need for middlemen. What is required is the choice for these farmers to decide whether to use any middleman or not.

Middlemen thrive in certain conditions and the pervasiveness of this trade in some sectors indicates that the economy is either heavily regulated or lacks sufficient transparency.

It is no secret that many established middlemen thrive from access to public procurement. That the same firms or individuals are able to get repeat contracts though they supply basic commodities that are readily available shows that they may have far greater understanding of the specific requirements or access to internal knowledge.

GREATER DISCLOSURE

And this state of affairs merely shows that public procurement is prone to corruption but not that the idea of middlemen as suppliers is in itself undesirable.

Greater disclosure by the public sector would force greater competition and ensure competitive product provision. Indeed, open competition among middlemen would improve public welfare.

Middlemen too take risks in the market by purchasing a product with the intention of selling it to others for a profit. Therefore, the profit made is value created by that risk and cannot be interpreted as exploitation of the first producer.

The middlemen here have added value by creating a market channel that would not exist without their intervention. Thus the taxi driver who reversed his opinion of Uber knows that the developer of the mobile phone application that enables his work is a middleman and that they both have common interest in creating value for each other.

Free choice and competition will ensure that the middleman’s behaviour is less predatory.