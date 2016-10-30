KWAME: Unclaimed assets authority too slow to pay out claims

By KWAME OWINO

Kenya’s Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) was established by an Act of Parliament to receive, secure and unite citizens with unclaimed financial assets.

The Unclaimed Financial Assets Act 2011 defined unclaimed assets based on the duration since a transaction on the asset was done, and directed all institutions bearing these financial assets to transfer them to the UFAA.

Aware that these funds are subject to inflation, the law established a Trust Fund to hold and invest unclaimed assets.

Parliament’s rationale for the law was that many financial institutions had no incentive to re-establish contact with people who had funds they had forgotten about, or whose heirs they couldn’t trace.

Some institutions suspended these accounts and continued to levy charges until the sums they held were depleted.

Parliament therefore chose to regulate unclaimed financial assets as a social justice measure, and to reduce the perverse incentive that resulted in unjust redistribution of income by both private firms and utilities firms.

Four years since the passage of the law, and the quick formation of the UFAA, it is clear that the perverse incentives that Parliament was concerned with remain uncured. Undated data, presented here, reveals that the pace of uniting claimants with their assets is slow.

APPALLINGLY SLOW

For instance, the Trust Fund shows total cash assets of Sh6.22 billion comprised of Kenyan Shillings and foreign exchange received by the authority. In addition to these cash assets are 114.6 million shares with a market value of Sh9.95 billion.

It is clear that a mechanism that ensures assets reach their owners is justified.

However, the same page shows the UFAA received applications from 1,783 claimants for a total amount of Sh70.8 million. Given the expectations of the law, the authority has lots of work to do to meet the Act's social policy intent.

Since UFAA is bound by the regulatory policy to verify legal claims of an applicant, not every claim will result in payment.

But the pace of ensuring that the assets are being recycled back to their owners is appallingly slow. To pay out claims of Sh70.8 million against total assets of Sh6.22 billion in cash and Sh9.95 billion in share value is unimpressive performance that should concern legislators.

MORE DATA

While parliamentary records show legislators were concerned that assets held by banks, brokerage firms and corporations were virtually unrecoverable, the performance of the UFAA so far means it will take centuries to resolve the fund.

Secondly, considering that the average claim is about Sh40,000, the procedures for processing the claims must be questioned. It ought to be possible to settle claims very quickly, especially given that the cost of making claims and the waiting required could be another means for eroding the value received.

The Board and Executive officers of UFAA bear a great fiduciary responsibility, but the pace of processing claims suggests that there are deep institutional inefficiencies.

Just so that it does not look like I am deliberately being unfair, an institution managing assets of up to Sh15 billion in value should have more regular, more detailed data to ensure that claims can be classified by the number of days taken to resolve them and a running total in real time.

This is essential because some assets have lain unclaimed for decades, with the furthest going to pre-independence times.

SURRENDER BY NOVEMBER

Such assets have been missing for too long and the UFAA has to do a better job getting Kenyans aware of its existence, showing real effort to find those entitled to these assets and then verifying claims with precision and speed.

In February this year, the regulations that support the implementation of the Act were concluded. Among its strict requirements are that firms whose financial years end in June will have to report and surrender unclaimed assets to the Authority by November 1.

It is ironic that while firms are expected to adhere to this rule, the UFAA will receive hundreds of millions more and still pay out less than one per cent of the total asset value. At this pace, the objectives of the law are defeated.

What exists is a perpetual investment fund in the control of the State, with heirs and others whose assets are missing being the losers.

The UFAA should open itself to more financial and operational scrutiny because it is not meeting its grand policy objective of preventing firms from keeping the money of their clients. So far it has become just another fund accumulating funds for unknown reasons.

Kwame Owino is the chief executive officer of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA-Kenya), a public policy think tank based in Nairobi. Twitter: @IEAKwame