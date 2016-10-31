By BITANGE NDEMO

Last week I participated in a one-day workshop organized by the Safaricom Foundation for its partners.

The foundation plans to cascade the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the ordinary citizen. What intrigued me most was how Caroline Mutoko, the workshop moderator, asked simple but very difficult questions.

“How does a rural woman know that what she is doing enhances the achievement of SDGs?” she asked.

Indeed, these are the questions we must answer if we have to achieve these goals in the next 14 years.

Throughout the session I hoped we could use SDGs to highlight the plight of women considering the fact that in the past few weeks we have seen cases of violence against women.

The SDGs address such violence, but it is unfortunate that not many Kenyans can list five of the 17 goals. If we could, we could do many things differently, including how we treat women.

We would, for instance, work quickly to attain Goal No. 5, which is about achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls. It has 10 targets but for the purpose of my focus in this article, I state two:

Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation Adopt and strengthen sound policies and enforceable legislation for the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls at all levels

In the past two weeks, we have seen horrendous acts of violence against women and in each, we behaved as though women are objects.

The first case was the matatu incident at the Kenyatta National Hospital stop, where touts harassed a young woman and attempted to forcibly inject her with some substance. It has emerged that several other women in that same matatu had already been drugged.

The second case was on Uhuru Highway, where goons pretending to distribute leaflets drugged a woman motorist.

Though both women cried for help in broad daylight, no one came to their aid, and there was no outrage.

Perhaps Kenyans are now so used to such incidents that they consider them normal thuggery. But, no, these incidents are not normal, unless they are the new normal.

We have simply lost our moral compass. We need transformation, not just amongst the people, but in the matatu sector too.

Matatu owners, many of whom had borrowed heavily from banks, celebrated when interest rates were capped and called for proper regulation to shelter the people of Kenya from rogue banks.

Well, I hope they join the chorus to call for proper regulation of the rogue matatu industry in Kenya, which has become a law unto itself. They bully anybody, particularly ladies. How long should Kenyans tolerate such hooliganism?

The late minister John Michuki managed to tame the industry as minister for Transport, but things started to deteriorate when he left office.

High unemployment in Kenya, which constantly supplies frustrated youths into sectors like transportation, doesn't help. Some youths have created their own cartels to control some routes with the knowledge of the police.

We are condoning lawlessness and criminality. As the general election draws near, more of these frustrated youths find their way to formal protection from politicians. Some will be used to precipitate ethnic violence in parts of Kenya.

Already, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is warning politicians who have already started inciting youths to violence.

When you see these youths harassing women in broad daylight, there are powerful godfathers underwriting the impunity.

Unless we stop these barbaric acts against women, there will be no free and fair election, especially for women candidates. In fact, one of the strategies men who run against women use is the sexual harassment and demeaning of women. It is the worst form of cowardice exhibited by men.

A similar pattern is being used by criminal cartels in urban centres, which are dominated by men.

We must rise up and fight against the targeting of women like objects. Today it may be a woman we don't know, but it might very well be your daughter, your sister or mother next time. We can turn this problem into an opportunity to protect citizens, while creating jobs and wealth for the same youths in a more civilised manner.

We have what it takes to disrupt the industry and safeguard every passenger in public service vehicles (PSVs). The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) should require all PSVs to install Wi-Fi, Global Positioning System (GPS) and cameras both inside and outside of the vehicle.

All these monitoring systems should be linked to a back-end control room so that the vehicle can be accounted for at any moment. Remove the touts from their current role and train them to monitor vehicles through Internet and record incidents of crime and corruption on the roads.

Further solutions to protect citizens from the arbitrariness of matatus may include discouraging the use of cash in PSVs, issuing electronic logging devices (ELD) to manage and gather essential security data, replacing the current random method of picking passengers with pre-booking mobile apps, and mandating each matatu to develop schedules within routes to discourage unnecessary competition.

To increase revenues, we need to change the matatu business model into a commercial platform that does not necessarily rely on fare to make money.

With a platform like that in place, it becomes easier to monitor insurance, reward good drivers, give commuters a choice like in air travel and create more jobs and wealth.

This will instantaneously lead to greater productivity. Perhaps the greatest joy is that owners will be able to render therefore unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's.

Some in the industry may argue that during Michuki’s reign they bought gadgets, ostensibly to safeguard passengers, that were never quite used and are considered losses.

After an accident, or when stopped by police, rogue matatu crews disappear and it is the owner who gets sued in such situations. Many a time, the people who drive these vehicles aren’t the ones the owners hired to drive them.

Disruption in the sector would bring comfort to the investor, enable more investors to put money in the industry and bring much-needed sanity to it.

Truth be told, most investors in the matatu industry are either in the regulatory environment or have closer relationships to the insurance industry. Either way, these are people with conflicts of interest.

The impunity that workers exhibit comes from the protection they receive from all corners.

Those who oppose transformation of the industry want informality and chaos to shield them from paying taxes. We must therefore take bold steps to develop a secure transport system, not just for women, but all citizens.

SDG No 5 envisaged protection of women but we continue to violate that which we adopted alongside so many other countries.

Transforming the matatu industry could go a long way in reducing violence against women, but this will not come easily in a sector teeming with conflicts of interest.