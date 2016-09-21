By JOHN WALUBENGO

The President finally assented to the Access to Information Bill, so it is officially the Access to Information Act 2016.

We previously covered the benefits of this Act when it was a Bill, but exactly how will it be put into practice?

The main implementers of this Act are the chief executives of both public and private entities involved in collecting, storing and processing information that is of public interest.

What quickly comes to mind, of course, is information related to corruption held by both national and county governments.

Specifically, any citizen can now write to the principal secretary of a ministry or the CEO of a government agency and request the finer details of any of the huge tenders currently being awarded.

The Act compels public officials to respond within given timelines, failing which they would be penalised. This should go a long way in making public-interest decisions open, transparent and accountable.

However, reducing corruption through improved transparency is not the only objective of this Act. The secondary objective will probably be spurring innovation around the digital economy.

Many public and private entities store a lot of information that could now be released to the public for research and innovation purposes. As an example, traffic cameras capture a lot of human and motorised information around the city of Nairobi.

This information can be made anonymous and released to innovators who can build traffic-related solutions around it. Any innovator can now write to the Nairobi County government asking for this data and expect feedback within three weeks.

Previously, public data like the number of primary schools, tarmac roads or dispensaries existing within a given constituency might have been difficult to come by. It should now be more accessible since citizens can request county governments to share it upon request.

Data held by private entities can also be requested. Examples of interesting public data may include the number of mobile subscribers or Internet users drilled down to constituency or ward levels, as opposed to the national statistics we get from the regulator.

Such data should be anonymised, or edited to remove details that can identify particular people, and released to researchers for data mining purposes.

The Access to Information Act empowers any citizen to request such information. In the event that the response is not forthcoming or is not satisfactory, citizens can escalate the matter to the Commission on Administrative Justice, otherwise known as the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Office of the Ombudsman is charged with the oversight and enforcement of this Act. Subsequently, it is mandated to arbitrate on whether decisions made by various data-handling agencies regarding citizen information requests remain in force or are overturned.

Furthermore, data-handling agencies are expected to file annual reports that summarise the number and nature of information requests, how many were processed successfully, how many were rejected and the reasons for rejection.

The Ombudsman will ensure that all entities handling public-interest data put in place structures and processes to facilitate citizen access to information.

Indeed, within three years of the Act coming into effect, the Ombudsman expects all government agencies to have completed digitisation processes in order to make access to public information efficient.

This Act is quite revolutionary and is expected to change the way the government, the media and the citizens engage with public-related data. If anything, this Act is the missing link that the industry needs in order to drive the so-called big data revolution.

It is unfortunate that very little attention has been given to the landmark enactment of the Access to Information Bill – particularly after more than 10 years of its doing aimless rounds within the corridors of Parliament.