By JOHN WALUBENGO

So the long school break is here with us again. As you leave home to go to work, you wonder what your kids will be doing the whole day once they wake up.

Of course if you are in the rural settings, your challenges may be quite different from those in the city, even though the difference is getting blurred thanks to the mobile revolution.

We are talking about child online protection, or COP as it is globally known.

If you have subscribed to some Pay TV channels, they will have provided you with a parental control mechanism so that you can protect your children from exposure to inappropriate adult content.

However, this content can still filter in through the mobile phone that your children use to access the internet, so it is high time our mobile operators provided mechanisms to enable parents to control access to online content through mobile handsets.

Additionally, the control mechanism should include the ability to restrict access based on time. Parents should be able to configure when and how long their kids can stay online on any given day.

It is clear that such control measures may not be in mobile providers’ interests since they make money based on the amount of time and of content downloaded.

FRANTIC PARENTS

It does not make business sense for them to limit their revenues through content filtering and time-limiting solutions.

However, to encourage mobile providers to effectively participate in safeguarding the safety of children online, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) must come in and start demanding that service providers make parental control mechanisms available.

Those ISPs providing fixed line internet services are also guilty of not providing parental controls on their networking devices, particularly routers.

Most providers of the so-called triple-play services have absolutely no content filtering software in their offerings, and leave parents frantically searching for third party, often expensive alternatives.

Perhaps more significantly, many parents may not even be aware of the dangers their children face online, let alone the appropriate protection mechanisms.

Beyond potential exposure to inappropriate pornographic content, children face other online dangers that include paedophiles, cyberbullying and internet addiction, amongst others.

EDITED IMAGES

Paedophiles are sexual molesters targeting children and often hunt for victims by joining chat groups frequented by minors. They subscribe under fake online profiles and participate in the chats as though they are just regular kids.

Eventually they single out their victims and entice them to a face-to-face meeting where they execute their criminal acts. Children need to be aware of these dangers, and more importantly, understand that what you see on the internet is not necessarily what you get in real life.

Parents should advise their children not to share personal data with online friends whom they have never met in real life.

Another danger is cyberbullying which occurs when a child (or adult) uses the online platform to harass or intimidate others. This could be through sending abusive or derogatory text messages or images.

Using digital editing software, it is easy to distort personal pictures and pass them along to embarrass one another. Sometimes, however, teenagers make the mistake of sharing nude photos that eventually end up being circulated on social media platforms with greater reach.

This can be emotionally damaging to the affected teenager and parents should be actively involved in monitoring children's activity online as a way of pre-empting such instances.

DEPENDENCY SYNDROME

Finally, extensive uncontrolled access to the internet denies children the opportunity to grow up in the real world.

Ten hours of online activity means losing ten hours that would have been shared across playing football, reading a book, learning how to cook or simply making real-life friends.

After a while, children whose internet access is uncontrolled may develop a dependency syndrome that is not any different from that experienced by alcoholics or drug addicts.

Internet addiction, as it is called, is a new problem that the modern world has to deal with. Parents must therefore have the appropriate tools to manage this new medium that is extremely good, and at the same time, extremely dangerous.

Let's urge our ISPs and telecommunications companies to step up the campaign to keep our children safe online.