By JOHN WALUBENGO

More by this Author

Many pollsters have confessed they made the wrong call in the recently concluded US elections.

Many imagined that Donald Trump would lose to Hillary Clinton based on their reading of opinion polls.

Opinion polls are simply made by sampling a group of potential voters and asking them questions on whom they are likely to vote for.

Most of the polls would run repeatedly over a period of time to generate trends that computer models can then use to predict the winner.

If the pollsters got it wrong, does it mean the computer models were also wrong? Probably not.

A closer look at most of the polls shows that the computer models did predict a closely contested election.

Whereas most of them placed Hillary ahead, they did so with very limited percentage points. Factoring in the margin of error, it was clear that the election could swing either way.

But perhaps because of the brash and antagonistic manner of Donald Trump, nobody wanted to accept the possibility of a President Trump.

Major media networks, political analysts and reporters therefore dwelt more on the possibility of a Clinton presidency, while deliberately or subconsciously suppressing what the data and the computer models were communicating.

SAMPLE SIZES AND METHODS

In fact it is possible that the media bias for a Hillary win may have been counterproductive in that it made Trump supporters come out in larger numbers compared with those of Hillary.

What lessons can Kenya take from the US as we head into next year's general election?

The main lesson is that polling in the US is quite mature and professional. All pollsters subscribe to some agreed standards that require them to publish some critical background information about the polls conducted.

Some of this information includes but is not limited to who sponsored the poll, who did the field work, the survey methods used, the dates of the survey, the type of population surveyed, the sample sizes and the error margins.

In Kenya, you will find most pollsters are cagey about who paid for the surveys, implying that the results may have been doctored to favour "whoever paid the piper".

This should not be the case. If the pollsters are confident about their scientific methods, they should not be shy about disclosing the sponsors of the polls undertaken.

Pollsters should also tell the public whether they interviewed the general population, registered voters, likely voters or perhaps focused only on one region.

Statistically, there are acceptable sample sizes, below which a poll would not be considered representative enough for a given population. So the number and type of people interviewed should be published to increase the confidence of the polls.

Finally, pollsters should share the margin of error and the range around which poll results could be wrong. This value, though it was provided in the case of the recent US election, was largely ignored by the media and political pundits.

A bigger lesson for major Kenyan pollsters is to have their polling methods and data standardised, making it possible for the public to get the consolidated average of independent polls. This can help weed out errors and enhance reliability.

Additionally, using computer software, data can be collected more frequently and drill down to county, constituency or even ward levels.