THE CUTTING EDGE

SCIENTIFIC EYE: The frequent fatal accidents at the Salgaa black spot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway with the real causes going undetected is worrying, says Peter Muiruri Kamau. Calling for a thorough investigation, Peter is challenging scientists to establish whether there could be a gravitational force that makes heavy trucks move uncontrollably. The information gleaned, he adds, could determine the need for a diversion to reduce the likelihood of crashes involving trucks and curb accidents. His contact is [email protected].

BORING NAMES: The names of the numerous little water and sewerage companies for the towns dotting the country are boring, remarks university don and regular contributor X. N. Iraki. Iraki, who is also a professed qualified dowry negotiator, cites Nyewasco (Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company) for Nyeri Town, Thiwasco for Thika, Bomwasco for Bomet, Kitwasco for Kitui.... “Why must they copy one another in names? Why not have less boring names? Most of these companies need a lesson or two in branding....” His contact is [email protected].

SPECIAL ZONES: On the deterioration of roads and invasion of Nairobi city centre by hordes of street families, Joel Otieno Agunda notes, his neighbour, Prof Maina Muchara, was quite right on the city rot. He adds: “I agree with him 100 per cent that the CBD and the Industrial Area should be designated as protected areas.” He says the two places should enjoy a status similar to that given to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Nairobi National Park, “where entry is allowed to only those who have reason to be there”. His contact is [email protected].

SWITCHED OFF: After waiting for a long time for electricity in Rugongo Ruraya village in Kinyona Location, Murang’a County, residents formed a group to raise money for materials and contractor’s fees in January last year, says David Njoroge. But on Sunday, December 24, at exactly 2pm, the power was disconnected without explanation. Kenya Power headquarters, or its Kangari office, should explain how much longer it will take “or will we have to wait until Jesus comes back?” asks David, whose contact is Tel. 0715196516 [email protected].

BETTING TAX: The government should agree with the gambling firms what portion of their incomes should go towards sports and charities, not introduce punitive taxation that curtails funding of such organisations, says Mario Weru, adding that, unless this is done, betting should be banned altogether! Ironically, that tax is used to pamper lawmakers with car grants and other luxuries, he laments. “Taxation should not be used as a tool to cripple industries but fairly applied for the benefit of the economy,” says Mario, whose contact is [email protected].

PETROLEUM RISK: Construction of a petrol station in front of a police station in Nakuru town is worrying Maiko Sunzuki, who wonders what became of the law and rules governing such risky establishments. Worse still, he adds, it’s next to two places of worship deep in this residential area. “Was an environmental impact assessment done before it was built? And, if so, who authorised it? And what of the county officials and senior police officers who just watched it being built? This impunity is going to finish us one day.” His contact is [email protected].