CRASH BUS PUZZLE: Following the Christmas Day accident on the Kericho-Kisumu highway, in which three people, including a policeman, were killed, Ndungu Kiama wants the National Transport and Safety Authority to speed up investigations into how the bus registered for commuter service on the Githurai-city centre route in Nairobi was cleared for the long distance night travel. The investigators, he hopes, will also unravel the mystery of how the bus, whose brakes failed before it smashed into a truck, passed through the many roadblocks on the highway all the way from Nairobi, nearly 300km away, and who issued the temporary TLB licence. His contact: [email protected]

***

EXAM DISCREPANCIES: The release of the KSCE examination results barely 10 days after the candidates sat the papers, Alnashir Walji says, raises serious queries about the marking. He’s also concerned about the claims of gross inaccuracies in the exam results. With the candidates having thoroughly prepared for the exams, burning the middle oil, Alnashir adds, the marking of the exams should have been carried out meticulously. He is, therefore, calling for a review of not just the exam results, but also the curriculum in view of the discrepancies that have been highlighted following the release of the exam results. His contact is [email protected]

***

NUMBERS THAT LIE: The vast majority of Kenyans are either allergic to details or are naturally lazy when it comes to analysing data/information, says John Ireri. “After carefully looking at the 2017 KCSE examination results, while it is clear that the top students were girls, it is a fallacy and great misinformation to say that girls performed better than the boys.

Out of the 70,073 candidates who got a mean grade of C+ and above, some 41,687 are boys and 28,386 girls. This means 13,301 more boys than girls attained the minimum university admission grade. His contact is [email protected]

***

KUDOS MATIANG'I: Congratulating Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his team for the “excellent education reforms”, Njeri Muathe says the minister’s critics on the KCSE examination results, are terribly mistaken.

She adds: “I would also like to correct those disagreeing with Dr Matiang’i, arguing that boys performed better because more boys than girls scored higher grades and qualified to join university. Performance is measured by the mean standard score and not by the students’ individual grades.”

Her contact is [email protected]

***

SAY CHEESE, EVERYONE: What’s in a name? That perennial question has lately been playing on university don X.N. Iraki’s mind since he came across a primary school about 30km off the Nairobi-Naivasha highway, near Njabini, overlooking the Aberdares, which must be one of the most unique names in the country. It’s Cheese Primary School. “Where did the name come from? How many of its students have eaten cheese? Who can solve the mystery of this cheese? Why not butter, ghee or yoghurt?” His contact is [email protected]

***

ZUKU LET-DOWN: Spoiling Fred Aloo’s celebration during this festive season is Internet service provider Zuku. On Christmas Day, Fred paid the subscription for his fibre connection for next month. He was, therefore, quite surprised to receive a message from Zuku, saying that he had been disconnected over an outstanding bill of Sh2,199.

The resident of Mukoma Court at Koma Rock Estate explains that he had only signed up for Internet service for a monthly fee of Sh2,000. “Please restore my connection or face legal action,” demands Fred, whose contact is [email protected]

***