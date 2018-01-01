DEBIT EXPLAINED: Willis A. Aguko “perfectly withdrew Sh6,000 from his Co-operative Bank account to M-Pesa using Mco-op service”, says marketing and communication head Ngumo Kahiga. Safaricom advised him to retrieve the money but he ignored them. The bank then asked Safaricom to reverse the transaction and the money was credited to his account. Contrary to his claim, he was not charged Sh600 for that. A standing order came through when there were no funds and he was charged for that, says Ngumo, whose contact is [email protected]

VAIN GRADUATES: Kenyans and the country as a whole, Ruth Gituma says, should reflect on the performance in various sectors and the lessons learnt from the tough challenges. “We had two expensive elections, serious political divisions and, worst of all, mass failure in the KCSE exam, to name but a few.” And the universities should look into the number of students who drop or change courses midstream. “This will explain why we have many graduates with zero skills and lack of the passion that most employers look for.” Her contact is [email protected]

FAMILY CRISIS: The family, as vital institution in society, is in a deep grave crisis, moans F. Mukembu, citing the increasing reported cases of domestic violence, often resulting in deaths. Says Mukembu: “It’s apparent that families are no longer a bed of roses and it is just not business as usual. There are many cases of spouses brutally killing each other after a slight provocation. This trend is worrying and something has to be done about it. Communication is key in a family set-up for a peaceful coexistence.” His contact is [email protected]

CITY ROT: Returning to Nairobi’s city centre after a long absence, Prof Maina Muchara says, he was surprised at what he saw. He had earlier encountered potholes when highways were closed for last month’s marathon though. “My visit to the ‘upscale’ Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue was a big disappointment. The sight of hordes of strong street men and women menacingly demanding money is depressing. Soon robberies will occur and it will be like in 2002 and before” warns the don. His contact is [email protected]

ETHNIC DIVIDE: What has been quite depressing about social media in the year just ended, especially during the elections, Jim Webo remarks, is the sharp division of Kenyans along ethnic lines. “It’s so sad that, just by looking at one’s name, you can readily tell the position one is definitely going to take on a serious political issue. “How I long for the good old days when many Kenyans supported leaders for the ability and vision and development record, and not just because they were from their ethnic groups. Away with this parochial tendency and pettiness!” he declares.

SUPPRESSED TALENT: Sports buff Sam Oyugi laments that young Nairobi residents are being denied use of a vital facility. More than a year since the basketball court at the Railway Club was closed for renovations, he says, nothing is going on. “This was the home to teams and up-and-coming basketball players and closing it for that long is not good for the development of the sport,” says Sam, fearing that the money for repairs was stolen. “Can Kenya Railways management and the Sports ministry do something?” His contact is Tel 0728868312 or [email protected]