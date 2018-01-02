RUN AWAY ROAD CARNAGE: The Sunday morning crash at Migaa, near the Salgaa black spot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, in which 36 people died, confirms that knee-jerk reactions such as erecting speed bumps will not end the road carnage, says Sylvester Butoyi. The NTSA, he adds, must, instead, adopt a more comprehensive approach. This includes a review of the competence of its officers, efficacy of driving tests, research on accidents and the role of traffic police and the NTSA. “There are no quick fixes to road safety.” His contact is [email protected].

DAY-ONLY- TRAVEL: It’s painful to see more lives being lost on the roads, as in the wee hours of Sunday at Migaa, between Sachang’wan and the Salgaa black spot, says Mmasi Memeti. Looking at the pictures of the scene of the accident, he adds, the Nairobi-bound bus is on the right-hand side, indicating that its driver was overtaking. One way to curb accidents, Mmasi believes, is to allow PSV travel only during the day, when, due to better visibility, drivers’ judgment and response can be much faster than at night. His contact is [email protected].

HEADTEACHER TRANSFER ROW: The uproar over the transfer of headteachers is much ado about nothing, says Chris Kiriba. He adds that the teachers commit themselves, before they are employed, that they are ready to work in any part of the country. “The last time I checked, this rule had not been removed,” he says. “I have come to appreciate that there is another Kenya outside the Kenya I knew as a teenager by working in the ‘other Kenya’. The principals should go out there, sample and know their country better.” His contact is [email protected]

‘POWERLESS’ KENYA POWER: Pretty angry about the way his loving father has been treated, Mugai Kabiru is totally “fed up with Kenya Power”. And this must be a record of sorts! The old man applied for electricity connection at KPLC Embu town office in 2011, promptly paying the requisite charges. Several bosses later, Mugai’s father, now tired of “endless excuses”, is banking on CEO Ken Tarus doing some magic — even a refund of his Sh35,000. The application reference is E25202011070487 and his contact, Tel 0729163808 or [email protected]

SHISHA BAN: After Rwanda banned the smoking of shisha, Githuku Mungai says, he had wondered whether Kenya would take the cue from Kigali and outlaw the addictive habit as well. And he is happy to note that Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu did that, just two days after former anti-narcotics czar John Mututho blew the whistle on the possible adulteration of the ingredients with hard drugs by some unscrupulous people. He’s grateful to Dr Mailu for moving to protect fellow Kenyans from the health hazard. His contact is [email protected]

‘WATCHIE’ BOUQUET: It was love at first sight with the Cutting Edge column by The Watchman, says Stephen Mbogo, who started reading the Nation as a boy. And, even in his 30s, “nothing has changed, with more thrilling pieces by this rather unknown ‘Watchie’. As a New Year’s gift, I appeal to Watchie to disclose his/her identity, so that regular contributors like X. N. Iraki can seek the Head of State commendation for this entertaining, mysterious person. Happy New Year, ‘Watchie’ and the entire Cutting Edge family!” His contact is [email protected]